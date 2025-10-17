With almost half of the Canadian population expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, the urgency to advance cancer research has never been greater.

An extraordinary $5 million donation from the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten through London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF), matched by Western University, has established two new endowed research chairs dedicated to fighting this disease.

These chairs, held in the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, will provide stable, long-term funding to help drive innovation and accelerate breakthroughs, improving the lives of those diagnosed with cancer.

“From finding new ways to detect and destroy cancer to understanding how a person’s genetic makeup can impact treatment, our researchers are driving discoveries that offer hope for cancer patients worldwide,” said Dr. John Yoo, dean of Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. “We are grateful for this generous and visionary gift from LHSF, made possible by the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten, which will propel cancer research to new heights.”

The Verspeeten Chair in Translational Cancer Research represents the next step forward in the fight against cancer, with a dedicated focus on bridging the gap between laboratory discoveries and clinical application.

This newly funded chair supports a clinician researcher specializing in translational and clinical trial research, with the goal of accelerating cancer diagnosis and care. By fostering collaboration between scientists and health-care providers, the chair will play a pivotal role in turning promising innovations into tangible improvements. It will drive the development of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, novel therapeutic approaches and improved strategies for personalized care.

The second endowed research chair, the Verspeeten Chair in Oncology, supports a basic science researcher or a clinician with a strong foundation in cancer research. This individual will focus on uncovering the biological mechanisms that drive cancer with the goal of advancing discoveries that can directly improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Michael Ott, chair and department head of oncology at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), St. Joseph’s Health Care London and Western, has been named the inaugural Verspeeten Chair in Oncology. He will be conducting research across Western and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute.

“We envision this role as a catalyst for innovation, helping to develop new therapies and treatment pathways that can lead to patient clinical trials,” Ott said.

“This investment reflects a strong commitment to advancing cancer research and accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world impact. With this chair, we’re taking an important step toward improving outcomes for cancer patients and shaping the future of oncology.” – Dr. Michael Ott, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry professor and head of oncology

The endowed research chairs were made possible by the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten – a local couple who ran a successful trucking industry and who were tireless champions for cancer research – and bolstered by LHSF.

“In memory of his wife, Irene and two of their sons, who were all tragically taken by cancer, Archie donated $20 million to advance cancer care in London,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO of LHSF. “This remarkable act of generosity honours his family’s legacy while helping to strengthen treatment and patient support, with a portion specifically directed toward translational cancer research.”

The donation led to the renaming of the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre at LHSC, which provides leading-edge cancer care to patients from across southwestern Ontario.

“We have felt the impact of cancer up close. For my dad, it was a powerful reminder that cancer research is not just a distant idea – it is a source of hope that can truly change a life,” said Brian Verspeeten, son of Archie and Irene Verspeeten.

With LHSC and Schulich Medicine & Dentistry located at the centre of a highly collaborative hospital and research network, London, Ont. is already recognized nationally as a centre of excellence for cancer research, education and patient care.

Still, the emergence of new tools and technologies, when combined with renowned research talent and backed by permanently invested funds, creates new avenues for discoveries that would have been impossible even five years ago, said Yoo.

“These chair positions enable us to assemble the best talent, tools and technology to remain on the leading edge of cancer diagnostics and care during this transformative era in cancer research.”