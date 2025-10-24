More than 2,500 Western graduates crossed the stage at Canada Life Place in downtown London, Ont. as the university marked its 326th convocation on Oct. 22 and 23. Thousands of family members, friends and supporters filled the downtown venue during four ceremonies to recognize the important academic milestone.

New graduates join the network of more than 382,000 Western alumni around the world. Read some of their stories.

From the behind-the-scenes moments to special celebrations, Western News shares highlights from fall convocation: