More than 2,500 Western graduates crossed the stage at Canada Life Place in downtown London, Ont. as the university marked its 326th convocation on Oct. 22 and 23. Thousands of family members, friends and supporters filled the downtown venue during four ceremonies to recognize the important academic milestone.
New graduates join the network of more than 382,000 Western alumni around the world. Read some of their stories.
From the behind-the-scenes moments to special celebrations, Western News shares highlights from fall convocation:
Doctoral graduates are all smiles ahead of a convocation ceremony on Oct. 22 at Canada Life Place. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
A graduate can’t contain their excitement while crossing the stage at convocation on Oct. 22. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Graduates and supporters of all ages celebrated life milestones at Western’s fall convocation in downtown London, Ont. on Oct. 22 and 23. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communciations)
Western President Alan Shepard congratulates PhD graduates at fall convocation on Oct. 23. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Students look for their supporters in the crowd at Canada Life Place during convocation on Oct. 22. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Eric Morse, executive director of the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship, Powered by Ivey, addresses graduates at convocation on Oct. 22. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Thousands of new graduates and their loved ones watched – and captured special moments – at Western’s fall convocation ceremonies on Oct. 22 and 23. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Graduates gather on campus after convocation for photos with Western’s iconic landmarks, like UC Tower. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)