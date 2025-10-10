Western is ushering in the next phase of its work to attract top global talent by expanding educational pathways for international students through Western International College (WesternIC).

Western and Navitas, a global leader in post-secondary recruitment and education, have signed an agreement and are preparing to launch WesternIC on the university’s west campus, formerly the Brescia campus. In the months ahead, efforts will focus on designing programs and building shared services as part of a phased rollout.

Recruitment will begin this fall, with selected professional master’s programs beginning May 2026 and first-year undergraduate students expected to arrive in September 2026. This marks the first Navitas collaboration in North America to support students entering professional master’s programs.

“As a global university, Western attracts students and researchers from around the world who bring their unique perspectives and experiences. That diversity makes our teaching, learning, research and innovation stronger,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “Western International College represents an opportunity to engage even more talented students and help them to achieve their academic goals.”

In June 2025, Western’s Board of Governors approved a proposal to enter discussions with Navitas to create an international college on Western’s campus. The vote followed months of consultation and an endorsement from Western’s Senate.

WesternIC builds on the university’s internationalization goals in its strategic plans, Towards Western at 150, Western in the World, EDIDA Strategic Plan and Mobilize for Impact, and creates an additional pathway for those who may not otherwise find their way to Western.

“Through Western International College, students entering undergraduate and professional master’s programs will gain the skills and support to thrive at Western and beyond,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, Western’s provost and vice-president (academic). “As a community, we have the opportunity to shape their experience and academic journey, while preparing them to join our global alumni network in making significant contributions to the world.”

The goal is to prepare students for success in their Western degree programs by pairing university-credit courses with non-credit offerings to round out their unique academic, social and cultural needs.

“On top of critical supports provided by Navitas, students at WesternIC will have the opportunity to participate in co-curricular experiences to build leadership and employability skills,” said Chris Thompson, project manager of WesternIC. “This type of programming will provide students the chance to contribute to building community while accessing the complementary services Western is known for.”

Support, preparation for incoming students

All students at WesternIC will be taught by Western instructors and the university will retain full control and oversight over all academic aspects of their programs.

“Through this collaboration, we’re opening new doors for talented students around the world to access Western’s high-quality education and exceptional student experience,” Strzelczyk said. “Western International College aims to expand our global reach while upholding the standards and values that define a Western education.”

Western will continue to invest in its direct recruitment efforts to attract talented international students, and WesternIC will complement those activities.

In the last academic year, Western enrolled 523 first-year international students and 4,661 international students across all undergraduate and graduate programs. Enrolment of both direct-entry international students and those starting at WesternIC is expected to grow over time, with intake at the college eventually equaling direct recruitment numbers.

Western’s international undergraduate student population was about 7.5 per cent of total undergraduates in the 2024-25 academic year, well below that of many of its peer institutions. WesternIC, combined with Western’s direct recruitment efforts, would raise this to 15 per cent by 2033-34, closer to the average internationalization of Ontario’s top universities. Western in the World calls for the university to increase international student enrolment to 20 per cent by 2030.

‘High quality’ educational experience

Western is the sixth Canadian university to collaborate with Navitas. The company works with 39 universities worldwide, including top QS-ranked institutions such as the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney. International colleges at Simon Fraser University and the University of Manitoba have been running for nearly 20 years, supporting thousands of international students.

“Western International College will quickly become an attractive destination for students from around the world as they prepare to enter Western’s renowned programs,” said Darcy Rollins, head of Navitas University Partnerships North America.

“We are thrilled to be working with the incredible team at Western to bring this partnership to life.”