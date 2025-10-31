Western is the first Canadian institution to join the Global Virus Network, a coalition working to tackle viral threats and advance the world’s ability to manage them.

The Pathogen Research Centre, a $44-million building under construction at Western Research Parks, will become one of the Global Virus Network’s Centers of Excellence. The Pathogen Research Centre will bring real-world testing environments, advanced containment and medical treatment manufacturing under one roof.

From HIV to respiratory viruses to dengue fever, the non-profit Global Virus Network (GVN) provides science-driven information to help prepare for outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics while advocating for critical training and research.

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Miguel E. Quiñones-Mateu, Canada Research Chair in Viral Pathogenesis, will lead the GVN Center of Excellence based at Western.

“Joining the Global Virus Network represents an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen our international research partnerships and build the scientific capacity needed for future pandemic readiness,” said Quiñones-Mateu.

“Through the Pathogen Research Centre, Western will integrate state-of-the-art testing environments with industry partnerships and mentorship programs to empower young scientists and accelerate innovations in vaccine and therapeutic development to shape the future of global health.”

Global network strives for pandemic preparation

There are 80 partners in the GVN, across 40 countries, with a mission to increase pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health around the world. In addition to academic partnerships, the GVN collaborates with government agencies, private sector companies, non-profit organizations and multilateral institutions, providing real-time virus surveillance and strategies for response.

The GVN’s mission aligns with Western’s plans for the Pathogen Research Centre, which will be dedicated to understanding pathogen biology, testing new technologies to prevent transmission and developing potential treatments. The new hub, expected to open in 2027, will house two biocontainment level 3 facilities.

The microbial transmission facility will study how viruses like influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) spread through the air in real-life settings.

The Good Manufacturing Practice facility will support Canadian and international biomedical innovation by producing and testing biotherapeutics and vaccines.

The two facilities will operate alongside the existing ImPaKT (Imaging Pathogens for Knowledge Translation) Facility, which uses advanced imaging techniques to observe how disease behave inside the body. The expertise and cutting-edge work at ImPaKT will allow Western to contribute immediately to global advancements through the GVN.

Along with Western – the first Center of Excellence in Canada to join the network – GVN announced partnerships with the University of South Florida’s Institute for Translational Virology and innovation and the Federal University of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

“GVN’s new Centers of Excellence embody the collaborative spirit and scientific leadership required to meet our world’s most pressing virological challenges,” said Dr. Robert C. Gallo, co-founder and international scientific director of the GVN.

