It’s like offering researchers a free cellphone roaming package, but for lab use.

In a move to begin reshaping the research landscape in Southern Ontario, Western and McMaster have signed an agreement that provides shared access to 13 leading research facilities across both institutions.

The unique partnership is more than a logistical arrangement – it’s a vision for a more connected, collaborative and resilient research ecosystem, leaders at Western and McMaster say.

Researchers at both institutions are now able to tap into a broader array of world-class infrastructure, unlocking potential and innovation across disciplines.

“Collaboration is the key to accelerating outcomes,” said Penny Pexman, Western’s vice-president (research). “The more we come together as individuals and institutions to leverage investments and remove barriers to success, the more productive we can be in addressing the questions that matter most in our region and to our country.”

McMaster researchers gain access to seven advanced facilities at Western, including the Biotron, Surface Science Western and the ImPaKT Facility. Meanwhile, Western researchers now have access to six premier McMaster platforms, such as the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy (CCEM), the McMaster Manufacturing Research Institute and the Centre for Advanced Light Microscopy.

These spaces are known as core research platforms, facilities with specialized equipment or technical expertise that’s essential for advancing basic research and competing on the global stage.

Shared use between the two universities will help further the goals of the core research platforms, which include fostering interdisciplinary research and providing opportunities for new discoveries. Higher utilization of the facilities, thanks to the new partnership, will increase their financial and operational sustainability.

Not only does this reciprocal model provide equal access, it allows researchers to pay the same rates as those affiliated with the host institution, removing financial barriers that often hinder cross-institutional collaboration.

Three-year pilot will strengthen research capacity

The Western-McMaster partnership is a first step in a larger strategy to develop a regional node of cores with other institutions in the area.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening research capacity in Southern Ontario,” said Gianni Parise, vice-president, research at McMaster University. “By opening access to our core research platforms, we’re maximizing the investments from federal and provincial governments and empowering researchers to push boundaries, accelerate discovery and train the next generation of innovators.”

Launched as a three-year pilot project in 2025, the partnership has the potential to grow by expanding to new facilities over time.

Mark Biesinger, director of Surface Science Western, said the agreement will give McMaster researchers access to Western’s cutting-edge technology and leading experts – and provide the same for Western scholars.

“We are world leaders in surface analysis and materials characterization. We’re known worldwide. We can execute some techniques that are only available in a few places across the country.” – Mark Biesinger, director of Surface Science Western

It makes sense to share and support one another, rather than duplicating services at every institution, Biesinger said.

“It gives both universities better value, stronger expertise and ensures their facilities are better supported.”

Biesinger noted many researchers at Surface Science Western already have relationships with colleagues at the CCEM, headquartered at McMaster. He described it as a “world-class facility.”

Nabil Bassim, director of the CCEM, said he’s also enthusiastic about the possibilities for Western and McMaster to work together more frequently.

“We’re excited to welcome more Western researchers into our facility and use this as a springboard to spark new collaborations,” said Bassim. “Shared access means more minds working together, more hands-on training for students and more impactful research outcomes.”

