Before a new treatment can save a life, it must be tested. Yet across Canada, more trials need to be conducted. Researchers at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry are collaborating with local partners to strengthen London, Ont. as a leading centre in clinical trials, aiming to improve care through evidence and collaboration.

“Canada has incredible expertise and strong public investment in clinical trials,” said Dr. Amit Garg, associate dean of clinical research at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

“But we need to grow the number of trials and make it easier for investigators to run them efficiently. That’s how we stay globally competitive and ensure local patients have access to lifesaving, innovative medicines,” said Garg, nephrologist at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and scientist at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI).

While large pharmaceutical companies often dominate the clinical trial landscape, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and its local health-care partners are additionally championing a different model – locally led, grant-funded studies designed around what matters most to Canadian communities.

Through this initiative, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and its partners are encouraging trials designed to answer questions relevant to local populations and health system needs – often made possible through supportive grants from government, the private sector and philanthropists.

Lessons in success

In October, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry hosted the Clinical Trials Event 2025, bringing together more than 50 faculty members to explore the essential ingredients for successful trials. The evening featured top-tier researchers in the city who have turned research ideas into practice-changing trials.

“The event showcased some high-quality research conducted by our teams at Western and the research hospitals, highlighting several impactful studies coordinated by lead investigators. These studies have enrolled patients in London and across Canada, tackling big-ticket questions with meaningful implications for how we manage patients’ day to day,” said Dr. Vipul Jairath, gastroenterologist at LHSC, scientist at LHSCRI and professor of medicine at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry.

Dr. Karen Bosma, a professor of medicine in the division of critical care at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry, highlighted the success of her international PROMIZING trial, recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Her study tested whether a new method of mechanical ventilation could help critically ill patients come off breathing machines faster.

“This was an important clinical question because prolonged time on a ventilator is linked to serious long-term complications,” said Bosma, an LHSCRI scientist and physician at LHSC. “Anything we can do to help patients come off mechanical ventilation sooner can make a real difference to their recovery, reducing both morbidity and mortality.”

Her findings, now guiding critical care practices worldwide, underscore the value of rigorous, collaborative research led by Canadian investigators.

As an experienced trialist, Bosma said the event was a valuable opportunity for faculty interested in implementing clinical trials.

“This event is important because it is a chance to see what the School is doing to address barriers and fill the gaps in supporting the implementation of clinical trials.”

***