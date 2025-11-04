Ivey Business School has been recognized among the world’s leading business schools, ranking 25th globally in the Financial Times latest assessment of research impact. The result represents a rise of five spots from last year, also placing Ivey first among Canadian business schools.

The ranking identifies Ivey’s growing influence in shaping business thinking through research that has the power to inform decision-makers across all sectors.

Ivey dean Julian Birkinshaw said the recognition reflects a commitment to research that advances understanding, while remaining useful for business and policy-makers.

“We believe the best research doesn’t just describe the world, it helps leaders make better decisions,” he said. “This ranking underscores our focus on producing work that combines academic excellence with real-world relevance.”

The Financial Times ranking also found business cases authored by Ivey are the second most-used worldwide, reflecting the focus on producing material that resonates with classrooms and learners around the globe.

Birkinshaw added that strength in case writing continues to distinguish Ivey globally.

“Writing cases allows our faculty to translate real business challenges into powerful learning experiences. It’s through this work that we help students and executives bridge theory and practice.” – Ivey Business School dean Julian Birkinshaw

The Financial Times assessment considers high-quality, peer-reviewed research published in the past five years that is widely cited in leading academic journals, referenced in government and think-tank reports, downloaded by readers outside universities or discussed online and on social media.

It also places value on research aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing work that addresses societal needs. In addition, schools earn credit for authors who write widely used teaching cases that provide insights for students and executives.

