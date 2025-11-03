Western mathematics professor Ján Mináč is among three Canadians to be recognized by the American Mathematical Society in its Class of 2026 Fellows.

The prestigious program honours leaders in the field who have made “outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.”

Forty new Fellows of the American Mathematical Society (AMS) were announced by the organization, acknowledging their work to “ensure the health of mathematical sciences.” The 2026 Fellows represent institutions across the globe, including Canada, Japan, New Zealand, U.K. and the U.S.

“AMS Fellows are selected from a substantial pool of accomplished candidates. The Fellows’ collected achievements highlight the many ways individuals devote themselves to our beautiful and essential subject. I am proud to work alongside them to support and advance our discipline,” said Ravi Vakil, president of AMS.

Mináč, an award-winning scholar and teacher, is a globally renowned expert of Galois theory, which has applications in mathematics, physics and chemistry, among others. He was initially inspired to study the theory as a young boy in the former Czechoslovakia, when he read the biography of Évariste Galois, a French mathematician and political activist.

Mináč joined Western in 1989 from the University of California, Berkeley. Known for his energy and enthusiasm, he is a previous recipient of the Canadian Mathematical Society’s Jeffery-Williams Prize – the first Western professor to win the top research award – and an Excellence in Teaching award.

Read more about Mináč.