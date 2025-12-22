You’ve finished a day of shopping. You snuggle onto the couch with a blanket and a mug of hot chocolate and tune into the Hallmark Channel – well-known purveyor of cozy holiday content. But instead of basking in the warmth of a yuletide romance, you find yourself wrapped in a chilling murder mystery.

For Kylee Evans, BMus’00, her role in Hallmark’s first-ever Christmas whodunnit series, Mistletoe Murders, is an opportunity to showcase her quirky, comedic prowess.

The multi-talented Western alum has been enjoying the ride since the show’s second season was released last month.

“The show is full of festive cheer and warm nostalgia against a dark backdrop,” said Evans. “It’s a dream to play my character, Brooke, because she’s the comedic relief of the show. Our amazing cast and crew remind me why I love acting.”

‘Exhilarating’ opera experiences at Western

Mistletoe Murders’ fictional small-town setting in Upstate New York is reminiscent of Evans’ charming hometown of Stellarton, N.S. – a close-knit community of 4,000 people.

With an early passion for musical theatre, Evans received a scholarship to attend Western’s Don Wright Faculty of Music in 1996. Her fondness for opera blossomed when she successfully auditioned for the faculty’s performance program.

“Opera is exhilarating. You don’t simply stand and recite lines – you embody the character, blending powerful vocals with dynamic acting to bring the story to life,” she said.

After graduation, she moved to Toronto and hired a talent agent to pursue musical theatre. After some notable stage roles, she landed several background parts in film and television. Evans leaned into the new possibilities.

“I set out on a path and it diverged in the opposite direction in the best way,” she said.

Evans admits the industry was difficult for a newcomer. At the time, actors were required to book five roles per year to be part of the union – a challenging feat. Working her way through small gigs – like blond actress number two and dancer number three – Evans began securing speaking roles, allowing her to refine her craft and broaden her depths as an actor.

“I always loved comedy, but I didn’t realize I was funny until I found my comedic voice in new projects.”

Evans has performed with the legendary comedy troupe Second City and has been nominated for two Canadian Comedy awards. With a long list of roles, including voice work, her career continues to reach new heights.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ marks Evans’ second Hallmark hit

While it’s increasingly rare for any television series to be renewed for a second season, Mistletoe Murders isn’t the first time Evans has been part of an extended run. Good Witch, a fantasy drama series that ran for seven seasons, garnered millions of worldwide viewers. As a lead cast member, Evans discovered a second family.

“We had the most talented director, actors and crew in the business. It was the experience of a lifetime,” she said.

Among its loyal fanbase – who nicknamed themselves Goodies – the series has earned the honour of becoming a quintessential comfort show. It’s high praise for Evans and her colleagues.

“Last year, a fan I met tearfully shared that she found our show during a dark time in her life. She watched all seven seasons, and it helped her navigate her grief. Moments like that remind me why this work matters so deeply.”

Though Evans would love to reprise her role on Good Witch someday, she’s excited for the twists and turns ahead – including a third season of Mistletoe Murders that will film in early 2026.

“If someone had told me years ago that this is where life would take me, I would not have believed it,” she said. “I’m so thankful. The future is bright and my heart is full.”

