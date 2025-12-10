George Westerik recently became the first patient at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to receive radiation therapy for a cardiac condition – a landmark procedure that points to a new frontier in treating heart rhythm disorders.

Delivered at the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre, the six-minute session used a technique called stereotactic arrhythmia radioablation (STAR) to precisely target the damaged heart tissue responsible for Westerik’s ventricular tachycardia. The treatment has since halted his arrhythmia, and he has experienced no negative side effects.

The case marks the first time LHSC has applied radiation therapy – typically used for cancer treatment – to a heart condition. It also represents an early milestone for a new cardiac treatment and research program led by Western University and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI), made possible through a $1.35-million gift from the H₂HCo Foundation to Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Ventricular tachycardia arises when damage to the heart triggers rapid, irregular rhythms that can lead to cardiac arrest. STAR offers a non-invasive approach by removing abnormal tissue in a small area of the heart responsible for the irregular heartbeat. Only a few centres in Canada currently provide the treatment; LHSC is now among them.

“Many patients I see have their quality of life greatly affected by this heart condition,” said Dr. Anthony Tang, a cardiologist and professor of medicine, whose research is exploring the extent of the therapy’s effectiveness. “It’s hard for them to enjoy simple things like going for a walk because they don’t know when they will experience a dangerously fast heartbeat.”

For some patients, medication helps slow down the heart rate. Others require more invasive treatments like surgery to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, a device that delivers an electric shock to prevent a racing heartbeat, or catheter ablation where heat or cold energy is used to remove abnormal tissue in the heart.

“Medications or ablations are all possible treatments, but they aren’t always effective and some patients aren’t eligible,” said Tang. “This new treatment offers a non-invasive option that we hope will prove effective in curing the arrhythmia.”

For Westerik, the procedure is helping him return to everday routines that once felt out of reach.

“I’d like to help my wife more around the house and play more with my grandkids,” he said.

The innovation reflects the combined strengths of Western and LHSCRI in cardiac care, imaging and radiation oncology – expertise now being applied in new directions.

“The idea of treating diseases other than cancer with radiation therapy is a completely new way of thinking,” said Dr. Belal Ahmad, a radiation oncologist and associate professor of oncology. “Hearing the positive impact this treatment has had on George gives me hope that this could one day be part of the standard of care.”

With the first procedure complete, the team will continue evaluating its long-term effectiveness and refining the technique before making it available to more patients.