What if a storybook could help parents manage their child’s anxiety?

Anxiety can be described as persistent, recurring intrusive thoughts or feelings, and physiological or behavioural responses that are considered disproportionate to the perceived threat. It is among the most common mental health concerns in children globally.

Anxiety typically emerges in early childhood and can significantly impair functioning across developmental stages. Typically, anxiety in children presents as avoidance of triggers or situations that make them anxious (for example, going to school), increased emotionality (like crying, tantrums) and cognitive challenges, including difficulty concentrating or impaired problem-solving abilities.

Despite the need for accessible interventions, it is estimated that more than half of children and youth experiencing mental health concerns do not access professional treatment.

This is especially true for children with “internalizing” problems such as anxiety. In Ontario, for example, only 32 per cent of youth who reported having anxiety were able to be seen by a mental health professional. Accessibility barriers include long wait lists, transportation barriers and financial constraints.

Our team at the Mary J. Wright Child and Youth Development Clinic at Western University was interested in combining the use of storybooks that address anxiety or fears with the use of guiding questions informed by cognitive-behavioural therapy into a practical resource for families.

Parent-focused interventions

To address challenges to barriers in accessing mental health supports when there are concerns about anxiety, parent-focused interventions have been designed to provide guidance to caregivers who play a critical role in their children’s mental health and emotional development.

These interventions teach parents strategies to support their child’s mental health. This is about fostering positive parent-child interactions, promoting parental well-being and shaping more adaptive responses to their child’s emotional or behavioural challenges.

Although not a replacement for the direct guidance or involvement of a mental health professional, the increased interest in this approach recognizes that parents have an important role in supporting new learning for their child, such as promoting coping tools and strategies for anxiety.

Some researchers have proposed that reading stories – both fiction and non-fiction – in dialogue with an attentive and caring adult could be a first step for children dealing with grief or anxiety.

Storybooks exploring experiences of anxiety

Storybooks enable children to feel less isolated with their experiences. They offer new opportunities to identify and label emotions and learn coping tools and strategies. A storybook for children with dental anxiety, for example, showed encouraging results in decreasing anxiety about dental visits.

Below are selected storybooks that explore different experiences of anxiety with guiding questions for parents. Questions are meant to reinforce key ideas, promote emotional awareness and help children connect the story to their own experiences.

Managing worries

Wilma Jean the Worry Machine by Julia Cook is about a young girl who worries about everything, from missing the bus to making mistakes at school. With help from her teacher, Wilma learns to tell the difference between worries she can control and those she cannot, and begins to find ways to manage both.

Guiding questions: