As December calendars fill up and holiday shopping lists grow, the search for meaningful gifts is underway. This year, instead of wandering the usual aisles, you may want to look a little closer to home. The Western community offers thoughtful, creative and one-of-a-kind ideas to make gift-giving feel more special.

Western News shares holiday gift ideas that support student and staff entrepreneurs, alumni and the communities they serve.

Western cookbook: From Our Table to Yours

A new cookbook crafted by members of Western’s Housing and Ancillary Services team does more than serve up delicious recipes – it offers a way to give back to the community. The heartfelt collection features recipes and personal stories shared by staff members in this Western-driven project from concept to completion.

The book was developed entirely in-house, with the division’s marketing and communications staff handling the design, layout and mouth-watering photography showcasing many of the dishes. Hospitality Services prepared more than 30 menu items specifically for the photo shoots, ensuring readers see the actual results they can expect from these tried-and-true recipes.

Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of Housing and Ancillary Services, said the book nurtures the community spirit that gathering around food inspires.

“It’s more than a collection of recipes. It’s a celebration of the bonds built within our own communities through shared meals, and the power of giving to strengthen our wider community.”

Proceeds from cookbook sales support the Western United Way Campaign, helping to improve health and resilience in our community, empower children and youth and provide vital resources for families in crisis through the work of United Way Elgin Middlesex.

From Our Table to Yours can be purchased either online or at the Dellelce Family Bookstore in Western’s UCC.

Watercolour art and stationery

Western grad Chloe Marentette, BA’11, is bringing a touch of magic to local holiday shopping with her folklore-inspired watercolor cards and stationery.

Her 20-year hobby blossomed into Petite Press Studio in 2017, a business that combines her love of art, written words and the joy of giving.

“I really think art is a gift in itself,” said Marentette, who creates original watercolor paintings and ink illustrations on greeting cards. Her work draws heavily from folklore and fantasy, creating pieces with an otherworldly quality that appeal to a diverse audience.

“I actually have a lot of men who visit my booth. They always seem to love the artwork, either for themselves or for giving to others.”

Marentette’s choice of watercolors is intentional.

“They’re absolutely beautiful to work with, especially for creating celestial effects.”

You can find her distinctive artwork online and at pop-up markets throughout London and the Greater Toronto Area.

Indigenous hand-crafted goods

For gifts rooted in story and tradition, consider local Indigenous creators and entrepreneurs whose hand-crafted pieces reflect generations of knowledge and artistry.

One such artist is Kathleen Doxtator, founder of Guided by our Gifts, who creates ribbon skirts, beaded earrings, sewn accessories and quilted book covers. Doxtator said the details in her sewing and beading often reflect the teachings from her community, Oneida Nation of the Thames, including the importance of balance, reciprocity and creation as an act of gratitude.

“Whether through colour choices, patterns or the time invested in each stitch, I try to honour those teachings by creating with care and purpose,” she said.

Doxtator finds the creative process both healing and unifying, by interweaving beauty, culture and story.

“Indigenous art has a way of inviting people – both Indigenous and non-Indigenous – to feel a sense of belonging,” she said. “Many customers share that my pieces bring them comfort, connection or pride, and that keeps me motivated to continue creating and sharing this work.”

You can find Doxtator’s work, along with a wide selection of leather goods, jewelry, clothing, accessories, ornaments and more from over 20 other vendors at the Indigenous Winter Market on Dec. 6, from 10 am to 3 pm at Wampum Learning Lodge. Parking and admission are free.

Upcycled and delicious snacks

Do you have an eco-conscious foodie on your list? Western chemical engineering student Chengye Yang runs a social enterprise called Regrain to offer products that are both nutritious and sustainably made from upcycled ingredients.

Regrain sells butternut squash seeds, seed butter and other items made from food byproducts. Yang works with food processors, including one that processes tons of squash destined for grocery store freezers.

“Mounds of seeds are left over from the processing. They are usually just thrown away, so we work with farms to collect the seeds from squash or pumpkins,” she said.

The seeds are then dry roasted to turn them into a healthy, high-protein snack. She also produces soaps from spent grain and juice pulp, and dish soap from used cooking oil, to advance a circular economy.

“I started my company two years ago to promote sustainability and bring awareness to food waste,” she said. “In the process, we create value-added products people love.”

Regrain’s products are available at the Karma Co-op in Toronto.

OMI & Cookie’s adventure books

For younger readers, the first two books of the OMI & Cookie’s adventures, A Day with Mom and A Day with Dad, follows two curious, imaginative, young sisters as they deal with their big feelings.

Dr. Michelle Welch, a family doctor and adjunct professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, authored the books based on parenting experiences with her husband, Wayne Downes. The stories reveal lessons drawn from everyday family life.

“These books pull from those experiences we all have,” Downes said. “The book includes questions and exercises you can do with your kids to make the reading more interactive and teach positive lessons. It might be something about how your hands are the part of your body that provides care and love for others, not for fighting with others.”

The books are an offshoot of the couple’s recent startup company OMI & Cookie, a line of natural skin-care products. Welch and Downes participated in the Western Accelerator program through Morrissette Entrepreneurship to help get their company up and running. Launching a startup was a challenge while raising two small children, but family life also provided inspiration for the books, and a way to share relatable parenting stories.

“Our friends who read the books to their kids say it’s a really nice way to build on their connection with them,” Downes said.

The books can be found online on Amazon or Indigo.

Artisanal scented candles



For a gift that tantalizes both sight and smell, hand-crafted candles made by Amy Lee from Kocarts Craft Studio will delight.

Designed to look as delicious as their aroma, Lee specializes in natural soy candles and soaps, scented with natural essences from black cherry.

“I only use perfume- and cosmetic-grade scents. That’s why they smell so good,” said Lee, a parent of two Western students.

She learned her craft in Korea, where a strong market for niche craft and luxury candles emerged with the popularity of scented products. She loves sharing the process with others.

“I also teach candle and soap-making classes, with personalized instruction in one-day courses.”

You can view more of Lee’s gift ideas at Kocarts Craft Studio.