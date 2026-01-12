When Leah Cavaricci first walked onto the Exhibition Station construction site in downtown Toronto, she was both excited and unsure of what to expect. It was her first time on a construction site – a sprawling, high-stakes environment buzzing with drilling rigs, excavators and crews working to bring the Ontario Line Subway Project to life.

“For most of my co-op, I was the only female on site,” Cavaricci said. “At first, I was nervous to speak up, but as I gained experience and knowledge, I started leading my crew and earning their respect.”

That confidence and determination carried her through a 14-month placement with Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. (GIPI), where she served as a Shoring Co-op Student. Her time there transformed her from a curious student into a capable site leader – culminating in her being named the inaugural recipient of the Engineering Co-op Award at Western’s Faculty of Engineering.

The Engineering Co-op Award recognizes outstanding performance, professionalism and initiative during a long-term co-op placement. Cavaricci’s story is a testament to how work-integrated learning can shape both professional skills and personal growth.

At GIPI, Cavaricci worked on one of Toronto’s largest infrastructure projects – the Ontario Line, a new subway route connecting Exhibition Station in the west to the Science Centre in the north. Initially, she supported the project management and operations teams with design reviews, scheduling and daily progress tracking. But it didn’t take long for her supervisors to see her potential.

“Leah understood assignments immediately and always delivered quality work ahead of schedule,” said Luis Alemany, project manager at GIPI. “She kept asking the right questions, showing real initiative. Her growth in the field was outstanding – she started by learning from another co-op student and finished the year leading her own crew.”

As her skills grew, so did her leadership responsibilities. Cavaricci eventually took charge of the South SOE site, coordinating a five-person crew, managing concrete deliveries and communicating with contractors and suppliers – all while meeting tight deadlines complicated by Toronto events like the CNE and the Honda Indy.

“Night shifts, road closures, concrete shortages – every day brought new challenges,” Cavaricci said. “But that’s what I loved most. Solving problems on site taught me how to lead, adapt and stay calm under pressure.”

Her dedication and resilience stood out in every phase of the project. By the end of her placement, she wasn’t just assisting – she was leading. In fact, Alemany noted that she even delivered GIPI’s August 2025 learning session, presenting project progress and guiding her colleagues through a site tour.

“It’s always rewarding to witness a young professional grow so quickly,” Alemany added. “Leah has a great career ahead of her. I wouldn’t be surprised if I find myself working under her supervision someday.”

The recognition from Western Engineering underscores the growing importance of co-operative education in developing future engineering leaders.

“Leah’s story captures what co-op is all about,” said Kyle Reid, manager of career services and experiential learning at Western Engineering.

“She brought curiosity, professionalism and leadership to one of the most complex infrastructure projects in Canada. This award celebrates students like Leah who bridge classroom learning with real-world impact.” – Kyle Reid, manager of career services and experiential learning at Western Engineering

Looking back, Cavaricci credits her co-op for shaping her career direction.

“Before this experience, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” she said. “Now I know I want to be a site supervisor for shoring projects. It’s challenging, it’s fast-paced and it’s rewarding to see something you helped build come to life.”

She smiles when she thinks about the future: “One day, when I ride the Ontario Line, I’ll be able to say – I helped build that.”

