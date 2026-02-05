At a time when millions of Canadians are struggling to find a family doctor, a newly funded health research project is exploring the business realities shaping family practice in Canada.

It’s one of 14 awarded to Western University researchers through the latest grants from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). Funding was announced for research led by professors in the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Health Sciences and Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

With five hospital-based projects, researchers received a total of $10.7 million in federal funding.

“These successes reflect the strength and ambition of our researchers, whose big ideas are providing health innovations that benefit individuals, organizations and communities around the world,” said Penny Pexman, vice-president (research). “They allow us to create a healthier future for all by supporting efforts to better understand, prevent and treat health issues that occur at various points in our lives.”

Examining the business of family medicine

With the CIHR funding, Maria Mathews, professor in family medicine and epidemiology and biostatistics, and a collaborative team are focusing on a critical but often misunderstood aspect of primary care: how family doctors are paid.

The goal is to help inform workforce planning, as shortages in comprehensive family medicine continue to affect Canadians.

While public health insurance programs provide detailed information on physician billings, less is known about how those billings translate into actual income. The business arrangements that shape family medicine practices, including ownership structures, incorporation and academic or corporate affiliations, play a significant role in determining physician income.

“Income influences family physicians’ work-life decisions, including whether they want to practise comprehensive family medicine, how many patients they serve in their practice and when they want to retire,” said Mathews, who holds a Canada Research Chair in Primary Health Care and Health Equity. “All these decisions affect workforce capacity – that is, how many family physicians we need to care for the population.”

The project brings together a multidisciplinary team of researchers, family physicians and policymakers.

“We want to describe the elements of the business arrangements, look at which ones stack together and understand why family physicians have chosen their specific arrangement,” said Mathews. “We also want to understand how those decisions affect the way family physicians work and how long they remain in practice.”

CIHR Project Grants

Shehzad Ali, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Severity weighting of health outcomes for economic evaluation: from methods to application

Wataru Inoue, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Elucidating neuro-network interactions regulating stress sensitivity

Maria Mathews, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Up to BAT: Examining the association between ‘business arrangement types’ and family physician compensation, and workforce outcomes

Arghya Paul, Faculty of Engineering

Developing Tough, Elastomeric, Bioactive Hydrogel Dressings to Accelerate in situ Bone Repair

Silvia Penuela, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Proteoforms of PANX1 as novel regulators in melanoma

Rithwik Ramachandran, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Proteinase Activated Receptor (PAR) regulation of YAP/TAZ signaling in liver disease

John Ronald, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Molecular Imaging Tools for Visualizing of Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency

Patricia Tucker, Faculty of Health Sciences

Creating Physically Active Childcare Centres: The Impact of Best Practice Guidelines and Educator Training on Young Children’s Movement Behaviours

CIHR Priority Announcement

Steven Laviolette, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Understanding the Impacts of Prenatal Cannabinoid Exposure on the Prefrontal-Hippocampal Network and Developing Neurolipidome: Implications for Long-Term Neuropsychiatric Risk and Intervention Strategies

CIHR Priority Announcement funded via Lawson Research Institute at St. Joseph’s Health Care London

Kristin Clemens, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

STRIDES Kidney: Semaglutide Therapy, Renal health, Individualized diet, Daily exercise, Engagement through coaching and Support Kidney

CIHR Project Grants funded via London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute

Dianne Bryant, Faculty of Health Sciences

Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction using Bone Patellar Bone or Quad Tendon Autograft with or without Lateral Extra Articular Tenodesis in Individuals who are at High Risk of Graft Failure (STABILITY 2)

Naveen Poonai, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

Anxiolysis for Laceration Repair in Children: Open-Label Multicentre Adaptive Trial

Pavel Roshanov, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

DIALysis with EXpanded solute removal (DIALEX): A large, simple randomized controlled trial to evaluate the major health effects of expanded versus conventional hemodialysis

Luciano Sposato, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry

EAST-STROKE: A Randomized Controlled Trial of Rhythm Control vs. Standard of Care for Atrial Fibrillation in Acute Ischemic Stroke