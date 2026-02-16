Ivey Business School’s full-time MBA program has been ranked Canada’s top program and 74th globally by the Financial Times – its highest ranking since 2012. The recognition reflects Ivey’s continued commitment to delivering a world-class business education that prepares graduates to lead with impact.

Ivey climbed 12 spots from last year, strengthening its standing among the world’s leading business schools. The Financial Times Global MBA Ranking evaluates programs across multiple dimensions, including career outcomes, research quality, international diversity and alumni success.

“This recognition as Canada’s No. 1 MBA program is a testament to the exceptional quality of our faculty, students, and alumni,” said Ivey dean Julian Birkinshaw. “We are delivering on our promise of a world-class business education that sets the standard for leadership development. This ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to preparing graduates who make meaningful contributions to business and society.”

Leading Canada across key metrics

Beyond the overall ranking, Ivey leads in Canada across several categories. Ivey ranks first in Canada for alumni network strength, demonstrating the enduring connections graduates maintain and the support they provide to one another throughout their careers. For current students and recent graduates, this translates into access to a powerful community of leaders who actively support the next generation of Ivey talent.

Ivey also performed better than all Canadian peers on the Financial Times’ employment rate metric, reflecting positive momentum and strong employer demand. Furthermore, Ivey ranked second in starting salaries, nearly on par with our closest Canadian competitor. These results demonstrate the value employers place on an Ivey MBA and show the career momentum the program delivers for students. Ivey’s Career Services rank also climbed seven spots this year to 65th globally, underscoring the quality of support students receive as they launch their post-MBA careers.

Additionally, Ivey holds the top Canadian position in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), reflecting its leadership in preparing graduates to address complex sustainability challenges.

First in the world for sector diversity

In a distinctive achievement, Ivey ranks first globally for sector diversity, reflecting the breadth of professional backgrounds represented in the MBA class. The ranking highlights the program’s ability to attract students from a wide range of industries.

“Sector diversity is one of our program’s greatest strengths,” said J.D. Clarke, executive director (recruitment and admissions). “When you bring together professionals from a broad spectrum of work backgrounds, the classroom becomes a dynamic forum where different perspectives challenge assumptions and deepen understanding. This richness of viewpoints doesn’t just enhance learning, it mirrors the complexity of the business world our graduates will lead.”

Recognizing research excellence

Ivey’s faculty research performance climbed 10 spots to rank 48th globally in the Financial Times research rank, placing among the top 50 worldwide for research impact. Ivey faculty are addressing some of the most pressing and complex challenges relevant to business leaders, and this ranking climb reflects the Ivey commitment to rigorous, impactful scholarship. The milestone underscores Ivey’s dedication to generating knowledge that advances business practice and thought leadership, further reinforced by Ivey’s position as the top-ranked school in Canada for the percentage of faculty with doctorates and the percentage of female faculty members.

The Financial Times Global MBA Ranking is one of the most respected assessments of business education worldwide, drawing on data from business schools and alumni surveys to evaluate programs across weighted criteria, including career progression, salary growth, research output and diversity.

“For prospective students considering where to pursue their MBA, Ivey’s performance in this year’s Financial Times ranking demonstrates the School’s ability to deliver exceptional outcomes across every dimension that matters, from career advancement and compensation to research excellence and the quality of the learning experience,” said Birkinshaw.