A new mentorship initiative at Western’s Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing aims to strengthen belonging and representation in nursing. The Black Nurses and Students Allied for Success (BNSAS) program is an initiative of the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA) recently implemented at Western. The program pairs Black nursing students with nurses and other health professionals in the community, cultivating mentorship that is grounded in shared lived experiences.

Safeyyah Raji, nursing lecturer in the Faculty of Health Sciences and co-lead of the program, said the idea to bring it to Western emerged from ongoing conversations about how to meaningfully support Black nursing students as they progress through their education and into the workforce.

“Mentorship creates relationships where students have space to feel understood, validated, valued, encouraged and that support helps them reach their full potential,” said Raji.

By boosting confidence and building a sense of belonging and professional networks through BNSAS, the skills and knowledge the students gain will help them care for future patients, empower them to overcome obstacles and to succeed in the profession, Raji said.

The initiative is being spearheaded at Western in partnership with the the Faculty of Health Sciences’ Decolonization, Anti-Racism, Anti-Oppression (DARAO) Committee and the CBNA Western student chapter.

Mentorship an ‘act of love’

For Charles Ozzoude, a mentee from the compressed time frame nursing program, the support comes at a pivotal moment. Ozzoude immigrated to Canada from Nigeria 15 years ago and is a third-generation nurse in his family. While he is familiar with working in the health-care field, nursing is a career change.

He was paired with a mentor who has been a nurse for three decades, with experience working in several different specialties. Ozzoude emphasized the value of having a mentor who has first-hand experience working in the health-care system as a Black person and can provide unique perspectives, wisdom and guidance as he prepares for a new career.

“Mentorship is an act of love. It’s one person extending themselves for the growth of another person.” – Charles Ozzoude, nursing student

The six-month BNSAS program is designed to be flexible and responsive. Mentors and mentees are encouraged to shape their relationships around individual needs – whether exploring career pathways, navigating clinical placements or providing opportunity for honest conversation.

Students meet with their mentors at least once a month to develop a professional development plan outlining their goals, and brainstorm strategies to achieve them.

“Creating this safe space for both students and mentors is helpful for anybody navigating challenges,” said Ashley McKeown, nursing lecturer, co-chair of DARAO and co-faculty lead of BNSAS. “We can’t always prevent harm, but giving people a sense of togetherness and belonging is critical for maintaining their feelings of community and not being alone in challenges they’re navigating.”

Local nursing perspectives

In addition to one-on-one mentorship, the program brings participants together through events including film screenings, book clubs and speaker series, creating opportunities to connect beyond individual matches.

“Our mentors are the embodiment of this mentorship program. They’re working in a wide range of clinical and professional roles. They’re leaders in this profession and are shaping the next generation of Black nurses in Canada,” said Raji. “They have jobs, long shifts, their own lives and personal commitments. We are so grateful to them for volunteering their time because it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Currently there are 17 mentees and 13 professional nurses offering mentorship in the program, with many of those mentors based in London, Ont. This connects students with professionals who understand the realities of nursing in a local context and can provide insights into opportunities, challenges and support required to navigate the system, program leaders said

“It’s helpful for our students to get a localized perspective, so we wanted to make sure people felt their experiences were representative of what they would experience in London,” said nursing professor and faculty co-lead Danielle Fearon. “It’s really important to have spaces that allow for Black students to see Black leadership and what it looks like in different spaces.”

Seeing Black professionals across different trajectories and stages of their careers can help students imagine a range of possibilities for themselves, McKeown added.

“Belonging and mentorship is important regardless of your discipline, and it is transferable to many programs and career fields.”

