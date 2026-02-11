Western Mustangs dominated at provincial and national competitions over the weekend, bringing home two Ontario University Athletics (OUA) titles and two silver medals in addition to a national championship.

The Mustangs men’s and women’s squash teams won gold at OUA championships in St. Catharines, Ont., repeat titles for both teams. The men’s squash team continued an incredible record, marking their 42nd consecutive OUA win with a 7-0 shutout in the gold medal game against the University of Toronto.

“It feels amazing,” veteran squash player Antonio Mendes said. “Obviously we have a lot of pressure on our backs from having that streak, but I think the guys really live up to it every year.”

The Mustangs women’s squash team also clinched the top prize with an undefeated tournament record this year. They’ve won back-to-back OUA titles in 2025 and 2026.

Head coach Tom Panabaker praised his team for their dedication all season.

“They plan, work all year and train hard. We’ve got a fantastic group,” he said.

Western Cheerleading earns national championship

The Western Mustangs cheerleading team brought home their 38th national championship after a strong performance at the 2026 Power Cheerleading Athletics (PCA) National Collegiate Open in Guelph, Ont.

The co-ed team finished first in the premier division with a final score of 156.7, almost 14 points ahead of rival Queen’s University.

Western’s all-girls cheer team finished second at the event.

Wrestling teams take dual silver medals at home

Western Mustangs men’s and women’s wrestling team both finished second at home, as Alumni Hall played host to the 2026 OUA Wrestling Championships.

“The atmosphere in the building was outstanding,” said head coach Scott Proctor. “There was strong support from our team members and from the many alumni who came out to cheer us on.”

Fifteen Mustangs automatically qualified for the U SPORTS national championships in Thunder Bay, Ont. at the end of February, thanks to their strong performances at the OUAs.

Jonelle Clarke was named the OUA Most Outstanding Women’s Wrestler, and Iman Zebian was named the winner of the Women’s Community Service Award.

“For Jonelle, this is the accumulation of five years of hard work and continually improving. She showed complete command of every match today, and it reflects the dedication she brings every single day,” Proctor said.

Lukas Geske set a new record as the first Western student-athlete to win five consecutive OUA titles.

“Lukas’ consistency and work ethic are unmatched. What he’s accomplished over five years says everything about the athlete and person he is,” Proctor said.

