When Artemis II launches from the Kennedy Space Center, it will send humans back to the Moon for the first time in more than five decades, including Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. It’s a moment sure to inspire millions eager to witness history. But how does someone feel when their friend is on that rocket? Western University Earth sciences professor Gordon Osinski is in that very situation and says he has conflicting feelings.

“I’ve been working with Jeremy for the last 15 years, so I’m very excited about the mission, but there’s some trepidation, too, because I know somebody strapped to the top of that rocket well,” Osinski said in an interview with Western News.

A planetary geologist, Osinski is a member of the first Artemis Lunar Surface Science Team (formerly the Artemis III Science Team). He shared insights about the importance of the launch to humanity, the advancement of science and what it means to him personally.

Western News: You have direct involvement in the Artemis program, what does this moment mean to you?

Gordon Osinski: A lot of people are surprised when I tell them this, but I’ve never seen a rocket launch. For me it’s going to be super thrilling and exciting to be there. This is Jeremy’s first spaceflight and I’m excited to be able to witness it. But this is the first time humans are going on that rocket, so it’s not without risks.

Speaking of risks, how likely is another delay? Should we expect the launch to proceed?

GO: Delays in space programs are the norm, particularly ambitious missions like this one. They always take longer than people initially think, and indeed, Artemis II has experienced some recent delays. But the crew is ready, and the spacecraft now looks to be ready. They’ve done so many tests the last few weeks and there was the successful rollout of the spacecraft on March 20, which is a big milestone.

Anything can happen between now and launch and with people onboard they are going to be extra diligent, checking everything multiple times. I’d say at this point I am cautiously optimistic.

What’s the first thing you’ll ask Jeremy when you see him after the mission?

GO: I’m sure I will ask about the sense of ‘awe.’ I’m also interested to hear about the flyby of the Moon, because there’s this period when they will be on the far side of the Moon and there will be no communications with Earth. It’s one of the most nerve-wracking times, right? So, I look forward to asking him about what that experience was like, and what it’s like to see the Earth appearing again, in that “Earthrise” moment.

You are on the Artemis Lunar Surface Science Team, what is your role?

GO: I was selected to be a part of the geology team – the only Canadian. In addition to this, I’ve been involved in putting together classroom and field geology content for future Artemis crews.

How do you respond to those asking why space exploration is important?

GO: It’s a valid question and there are various answers. Of course, there is the question of whether our focus be elsewhere when there’s so much going on at home.

First and foremost, this is about science. Space is another frontier of science and there are lots of questions we’re still seeking to answer. You could argue maybe now is the worst time to be heading back to the Moon with wars and troubles in many countries, but what if it’s the best time? Maybe this will be the reminder of what is good about humanity and what happens when we work together.

There are lots of quotes out there from the astronauts who went to the Moon and came back with a profound sense of how special the Earth is and how we are just one human species floating around on that little pale blue dot. So hopefully everyone will be able to look at the Moon in a few days and think, “there are humans around there right now. Isn’t that amazing?’”

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