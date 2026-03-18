No matter your choice of sport, there are plenty of supplements on the market promising to boost your results. Whether it’s creatine upholding stronger, bigger muscles, or running gels claiming to carry your mileage; the rise in performance enhancers have permeated every athletic corner.

But are these supplements truly necessary for the average exerciser? Jessica White, a sports dietitian and PhD candidate in the Faculty of Health Sciences’ integrative biosciences program, offers her expertise. As a former Mustangs track and cross-country runner and and graduate from the master of science in foods and nutrition, White understands how the pills and powders work beyond the lab.

“A supplement can be defined as anything from vitamins and minerals, to protein powders and creatine. There is robust evidence that some of these supplements (such as caffeine, creatine monohydrate, beta-alanine, sodium bicarbonate and nitrates) support performance, but they must be used appropriately.”

Before considering a supplement, White advises weighing three key factors, independent of the amount of exercise.

First, supplements should be seen as something that can ‘add’ or ‘enhance’ an already optimized diet. Making sure you are consuming enough calories, carbohydrates, proteins and fats is essential before including a supplement. Proper rest is just as crucial; which means deep, quality sleep. Finally, consulting a health-care provider will ensure you are supplementing in a way that meets your health needs. For instance, those under 18 should avoid supplements entirely. Others may have medical considerations such as a vitamin deficiency, which a health-care provider could address more effectively.

Though supplements have an enormous appeal among fitness crowds, there is reason to be wary of the uptake.

“My biggest concern is when supplements with little to no evidence are being adopted in hopes of improving exercise performance. Some of them could be contaminated with banned substances and contain ingredients that are not listed.” – Jessica White, spo rts dietitian and PhD candidate in integrative biosciences

Unproven marketing claims and unexpected side effects are real threats, and opting for third-party tested products, like NSF Certified for Sport, is a way to stay ahead of the hype.

The concern was even greater as a varsity athlete.

I knew there was always the possibility of being randomly selected for testing as part of the anti-doping program, so I was always extremely careful with everything I consumed,” White said.

Avoiding that risk is top of mind for elite athletes. Recreational athletes may see more of a benefit with some sport supplements (nitrates and beta-alanine, for example) compared to elite athletes. For those hoping to understand the fitness buzzwords of today and learn how these products affect our bodies on a biological level, White breaks down some of the most popular options below.

Creatine

The body naturally produces and contains creatine, a compound made from amino acids.

“The majority of creatine is stored in the muscles, and can be converted into phosphocreatine (PCr). During short bursts of activity, when your muscles work hard, PCr acts as a quick source of phosphate that helps regenerate adenosine triphosphate or ATP, the body’s main energy molecule. Through this process, creatine is improving your power during high intensity exercises lasting less than 30 seconds,” White said.

Just like any other supplement, addressing baseline nutrition, sleep and overall health should come first. Once those factors are locked down, “if the goal of the average gym-goer is to improve strength and power,” creatine – monohydrate specifically – can support fitness like weightlifting and HIIT, White said.

She also advises consulting a health-care provider first, to ensure there are no other underlying medical conditions, and following evidenced-based dosing guidelines.

Pre-workout products

Pre-workout supplements claim to increase your energy before you begin your sweat session. Caffeine is a common ingredient, which, acting as a stimulant, increases alertness and decreases your perception of how much effort you’re exerting.

The challenge with pre-workout supplements is that the ingredient list can vary greatly between products, White said. The term ‘proprietary blends’ allows product formulations to stay confidential, posing a safety concern when it comes to unknown ingredients.

“Optimizing what you eat before working out is likely to have a greater benefit than relying on a pre-workout supplement. Along with proper sleep, carbohydrates and caffeine in a purer form like coffee will be more beneficial for improving energy levels, without the worry of unlisted or contaminated ingredients.”

Not only that, you’ll also be skipping out on the hefty price tag often plastered on these ‘energy boosters.’

Protein powder

When protein is consumed, it’s broken down into amino acids. These amino acids can be processed by the liver, with some transported to the muscles, where they’re used to build new protein. Here, they can help grow and repair the muscles over time.

“Protein powder is super easy to transport – making it a quick source to have on hand post-workout. In these cases, it may be more practical to opt for a protein shake. However, there are so many high–protein food and beverage options to meet protein needs, that a food-first approach is always best,” White said.

What might your protein needs look like?

“Recommendations for the general population are 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body mass each day,” White said, with some differences depending on the individual. “It is recommended to consume about 0.25 grams of protein per kilogram of body mass within 30 minutes of finishing a workout session to aid in recovery. For example, someone who is 60kg can aim to consume about 15g of protein within 30 minutes of working out.”

Hydration gels

When we consume carbohydrates, they are broken down into simple sugars like glucose, which can help prevent low blood sugar or be stored as glycogen in the muscle or liver. Gels are a concentrated source of carbohydrates, which can restore these depleted glycogen stores. Gels are often targeted at runners, as they’re light and easy to carry during a run.

Whether they’re necessary depends on the type of runner, explains White.

“If someone regularly goes out for 30-minute runs, then it’s usually not necessary. However, when the duration and intensity of the run starts to increase, then we want to consider inserting some carbohydrate during the run, to provide fuel and prevent fatigue.”

The way in which it’s consumed is just as important to understand.

“A gel or any form of carbohydrate should be introduced gradually, and trialed before race day in order to ‘train’ the gut.”

Electrolytes

Sodium is the primary electrolyte found in our sweat, which maintains our fluid balance within the body. When sweat losses are high, dehydration poses a major threat. On the other hand, if fluid consumption is greater than sweat losses, hyponatremia can occur where sodium levels in the blood drop.

“Consuming adequate amounts of fluids and in some cases electrolytes can prevent both,” said White.

The key is to determine what your own fluid needs are. Some people sweat more than others, and this can change based on the temperature, humidity, intensity or duration of exercise.

As for White’s go-to supplement as an athlete? “Caffeine,” she said, “was definitely key to my own performance, especially before races.”