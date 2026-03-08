Kelsey Adams, BA’13, MA’14, has built a career focused on uplifting and supporting youth. Once a shy student who struggled to assert herself, Adams now leads conversations as a gender-based violence prevention education coordinator at Western University.

“Education is a powerful opportunity to change hearts and minds,” Adams said. “I’m driven by hope to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Adams is a passionate advocate for students, helping them make informed decisions and healthy relationship choices.

“Navigating safety, intimacy and new social situations away from home can be tough,” she said. “That’s why our team’s work is fundamental.”

Finding a love for women’s studies

Adams arrived at Western in 2009 as an undergrad in Scholar’s Electives, a program for high-achieving students with an intensive interdisciplinary focus. Although she didn’t plan to pursue women’s studies, everything clicked when she enrolled in a first-year introductory course.

“Women’s studies opened a new world for me,” Adams said. “The history of feminism and women’s rights resonated and the faculty and students created such a welcoming environment.”

Before university, Adams struggled to raise her voice in group settings. Western changed that.

“It was the first time I felt safe to ask questions, take on new challenges and express myself. I was excited to feel a sense of belonging.”

Adams became a member of the Women’s Studies Student Collective and eventually served as the club’s president, expanding her public speaking and leadership capabilities in ways she never could have imagined.

Driving community impact

As a women’s studies master’s student, Adams’ research examined how privilege can influence lived experiences of gender-based and sexual violence (GBSV) and how marginalized women are often excluded from mainstream feminist movements.