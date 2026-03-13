Opera at Western brought new energy to the Paul Davenport Theatre this month with its production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The musical thriller drew nearly 1,300 audience members into Stephen Sondheim’s iconic world of fog, fury and darkly comic flair with performances March 5 to 8.
Though opera is a long‑standing tradition at the Don Wright Faculty of Music, full‑scale musicals are rarely performed, especially ones as musically and theatrically demanding as Sweeney Todd. Taking on Sondheim’s intricate score and layered storytelling marked a significant artistic undertaking for more than 100 cast, orchestra and production team members.
Western News shares a glimpse of the show, and the unsettling path of Fleet Street’s most infamous barber, through photos:
Undergraduate student John Waterfield opens the musical thriller with master’s student Daria Kharchenko as Mrs. Lovett. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
Voice professor Chad Louwerse takes on the titular role of Sweeney Todd. (L to R) Louwerse performing alongside undergraduate student and real-life son Ben Louwerse, cast in the role of Anthony. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
Third year student Christel Oguchi (right) performs in the ensemble, and provides a sweet song bird to Anthony (played by Ben Louwerse) for his love Joanna. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
Undergraduate student Ignacio Reyes is front and centre during a heated moment for the ensemble. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
Sweeney Todd, played by professor Chad Louwerse, is reunited with his old “friend” – his barber’s blade. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
An optimistic Anthony, played by Ben Louwerse, sings of his love, unaware of the dark intentions of the demon barber (Chad Louwerse). (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
Meat pies are on the menu at Mrs. Lovett’s Fleet Street pie shop, along with help from undergraduate ensemble member Katie Anne Colbourne. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
(L to R) Master’s student Rayna Olive, playing the “Beggar Woman,” also known as Lucy, engages with Anthony, played by Ben Louwerse. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
The Sweeney Todd ensemble can’t get enough of Mrs. Lovett’s new “gorgeous” meat pies. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)
One of several powerful full-ensemble moments during Sweeney Todd, led by music professor Chad Louwerse. (Claus Andersen/Don Wright Faculty of Music)