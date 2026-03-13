Opera at Western brought new energy to the Paul Davenport Theatre this month with its production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The musical thriller drew nearly 1,300 audience members into Stephen Sondheim’s iconic world of fog, fury and darkly comic flair with performances March 5 to 8.

Though opera is a long‑standing tradition at the Don Wright Faculty of Music, full‑scale musicals are rarely performed, especially ones as musically and theatrically demanding as Sweeney Todd. Taking on Sondheim’s intricate score and layered storytelling marked a significant artistic undertaking for more than 100 cast, orchestra and production team members.

Western News shares a glimpse of the show, and the unsettling path of Fleet Street’s most infamous barber, through photos: