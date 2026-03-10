The Public Health Agency of Canada is investing in the longstanding work of Western University’s Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women and Children (CREVAWC), providing up to $3 million over six years for its researchers to lead collaborative work focused on preventing and addressing child maltreatment.

CREVAWC will form a new community of practice through its Knowledge Hub, bringing together organizations and projects across the country to refine programming and services and learn from each other. The goal is to protect children across Canada from maltreatment, which includes physical or sexual abuse, neglect, emotional harm or exposure to family violence.

“For more than 30 years, CREVAWC at the Faculty of Education has been creating and advancing knowledge in support of the prevention of violence against women and children by promoting innovation, collaboration and equality,” said Katreena Scott, CREVAWC’s academic director.

The centre has consistently emphasized the importance of understanding and valuing children’s experiences as an integral aspect in both preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable and supportive environment. This important partnership with Western University’s Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women and Children will bring organizations together to work to prevent and address family violence and child maltreatment, helping to break cycles of violence and ensure children and families have the support they need to thrive. When our children feel safe and supported, they can reach their full potential. That builds a stronger, healthier Canada,” said Canada’s Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel.

The new project led by CREVAWC will connect agencies and organizations across Canada with shared goals around protecting children from maltreatment. Communities of practice provide a supportive space for learning and capacity building. The goal is to improve programming and translate research to action. All members of the new community of practice are recipients of Public Health Agency of Canada funding for work on child maltreatment and child welfare.

One of CREVAWC’s missions is to facilitate collaboration between different individuals, groups, agencies and survivors to explore research questions and share knowledge.

“This project is about bridging connections, building capacity, knowledge sharing and future planning,” said Scott.

“This funding will help us do a better job at proactively addressing the root causes of child maltreatment to prevent violence by fostering community and connection for children and families. At the same time, our work will equip service providers with tools to recognize and respond safely to family violence. Ultimately, this helps children live safer and healthier lives.” – Katreena Scott, academic director of CREVAWC

CREVAWC will consolidate evidence and foster partnerships among organizations addressing child maltreatment that are working in diverse contexts, such as those in Francophone and Anglophone settings, Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and rural and urban locations.

“Western’s Faculty of Education is committed to enhancing the well-being of children, youth and adults. We’re proud of CREVAWC’s contributions to our mission through their international leadership on violence prevention, education and research,” said Donna Kotsopoulos, dean of the Faculty of Education at Western. “With the support of the Public Health Agency of Canada, this new community of practice will further CREVAWC’s ongoing efforts to remove systemic barriers to the safety of women and children.”

By drawing insights from a diverse range of projects across the country, CREVAWC will help identify effective approaches to preventing and addressing child maltreatment and explore how those approaches can be advanced through provincial or community-based action plans.

“This is exciting because it means that we get to be on the cutting edge of what is being done in Canada in this area,” said Scott.

