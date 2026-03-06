From dentistry to technology to mathematics, Western will recognize nine trailblazing leaders who have shaped industries across the country by conferring honorary degrees during spring convocation.

The honourees will be celebrated June 8 to 12, during ceremonies at Canada Life Place.

The following individuals will receive honorary degrees and address the graduates during convocation ceremonies this spring:

Nancy Margaret Reid, DSc

June 8, 3 p.m.

Nancy Margaret Reid is a pioneering statistician whose groundbreaking work has transformed how the world extracts, quantifies and interprets information. Her research has reshaped best practices across biostatistics, epidemiology, physics, machine learning and economics. A distinguished mentor and professor, she has guided generations of leaders in academia, industry and government.

Richard McLaren, LLD

June 9, 10 a.m.

Western professor Richard McLaren is one of Canada’s leading experts in secured transactions, commercial and sports arbitration and a globally respected expert in sports law, known for taking on some of the toughest challenges in international sport. From baseball and tennis to boxing and weightlifting, his work has helped expose systemic corruption and cheating at every level of competitive sports. He is best known for uncovering Russia’s state-sponsored doping program during the Sochi Olympics, an investigation that became the foundation of the Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus.

Daniel Haas, DSc

June 9, 3 p.m.

Daniel Haas is a globally recognized leader in dental anesthesiology and pharmacology whose work has transformed dentistry in Canada and worldwide. His research on local anesthetic risks has advanced patient safety, and his advocacy for recognizing dental anesthesiology as a specialty helped shape professional training and regulatory standards. An educator, researcher and clinician, he is the only Canadian to earn all four major international dental anesthesia and pharmacology awards. In 2024, the Governor General of Canada appointed him as a Member of the Order of Canada.

Richard Rooney, LLD

June 10, 10 a.m.

Richard Rooney’s distinguished career in the investment industry has spanned more than four decades, most of it spent as president and chief investment officer at Burgundy Asset Management. He and his partners transformed an embryonic company into a substantial investment firm that researches and invests client money globally. The Rooney family’s philanthropic efforts have emphasized cultural, educational and health-care organizations.

Kevin Sullivan, LLD

June 10, 3 p.m.

Kevin Sullivan is a Canadian business leader whose deep commitment to Western University has supported the growth of entrepreneurship on campus and nationwide. A builder of GMP Securities and advisor through KMS Capital, he is also a philanthropist. His leadership, service and strategic guidance have helped to advance Western’s innovation ecosystem.

Elizabeth Akiwenzie, LLD

June 11, 10 a.m.

Elizabeth Akiwenzie, Nistangekwe (“Understanding Woman”), Day ya^yut Do LA Doe (“She Who Sees Both Sides”) is an Indigenous knowledge keeper and cultural educator who has spent nearly four decades advancing healing, cultural revitalization and education. She helps reconnect Indigenous people to heart, mind, body and spirit to reclaim their identity and relearn their purpose as First Nations or Anishabeknot Indigenous people. Her work across health, justice and post-secondary sectors fosters emotional, spiritual, and cultural wellness.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, LLD

June 11, 3 p.m.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy is an award-winning technology executive, entrepreneur, investor and the CEO of global software platform Xero Inc. She is also recognized as a champion of diverse leadership and gender equity, and is the author of Wall Street Journal bestseller, Choose Possibility. With decades of impact across major global companies, she continues to inspire future entrepreneurs and leaders.

David and Mike Wessinger, DSc

June 12, 10 a.m.



Dave and Mike Wessinger are the founders of PointClickCare, North America’s leading health-care technology platform. They are guided by the belief that technology should create better experiences for seniors, caregivers and the future of health. Their innovation, customer partnerships and leadership over the last three decades have transformed how care teams connect, collaborate and deliver safer, smarter care.

Equally committed to developing future leaders, the Wessingers share their expertise, invest in emerging talent and mentor innovators who will shape the next generation of technology.