Drumbeats, dance, song and celebration filled the UCC Mustang Lounge, where 300 people turned out for the 20th annual Indigenous Students’ Association powwow on March 29.

“Celebrating this powwow at Western is incredibly meaningful,” said Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth, director of Indigenous engagement in Western’s Office of Indigenous Initiatives. “It reflects two decades of creating space for Indigenous culture, community and belonging within the university.”

A powwow is a social gathering that honours different Indigenous cultures and strengthens community relationships through dance and song. At the milestone event at Western, Indigenous community members showcased dances unique to their First Nations, set to music and drumbeats representing the heartbeat of Mother Earth.

The Indigenous Students’ Association (ISA) hosts the powwow as part of its role in fostering belonging among Indigenous peers across campus, while helping the wider community better understand Indigenous peoples and their distinct cultures. Western is working toward embedding Indigenous knowledges, advancing reconciliation and creating an inclusive campus through its Indigenous Strategic Plan.

Powwow at Western uplifts Indigenous voices

“The powwow creates a space where our presence is centered,” said ISA co-president Niibin Pitawanakwat, fourth-year Indigenous studies student from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and the Lac Seul First Nation. As one of the event’s organizers, she knows how important it is for Indigenous students to see themselves reflected on campus.

“A moment like this brings you back to who you are and who you’re connected to. You see families, community members, students, aunties, kids, dancers and singers. It reminds you that you’re not alone here. That feeling of belonging is something you carry with you long after the day is over,” Pitawanakwat said.

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In a vibrant fusion of ceremony and celebration, the powwow brought together traditional and competitive dancing. The public was welcome at the event, attracting many people from outside Indigenous communities, with some participating in the dances open to all.

Smoke Dance and regalia carry living traditions

The main special was the Smoke Dance competition, a high-energy event rooted in the Haudenosaunee tradition. Originally used to clear smoke from longhouses, the Smoke Dance at powwows showcases dancers’ agility and endurance with rapid, intricate footwork and fluid, spinning motions.

The regalia, often hand-crafted by the dancers, is adorned with beadwork, feathers, metal jingles and other materials that hold spiritual and cultural significance. Stories are woven into both the clothing and dances. Pitawanakwat finds the Women’s Jingle Dress Dance particularly moving to experience.

“You don’t just hear the sound and watch the movement, you feel it. There’s something really powerful about seeing that kind of healing happening in a space like Western. It’s not just a performance, it’s medicine,” she said. “It reminds me that our practices, our teachings and our ways of caring for one another are still here and still strong.”

Cornelius-Hedgepeth began powwow dancing 30 years ago. She has shared the tradition with her entire family, making it an important part of their identity.

“Being a Jingle Dress Dancer gives me so much pride in self and others, and the opportunity to heal all aspects of self and community,” she said.

For Pitawanakwat, some of the most rewarding results were the unseen connection behind the scenes.

“What stands out most is how people showed up for each other. Whether it was volunteers stepping in wherever needed, vendors adapting to changes or people taking care of one another throughout the day, it really showed that this isn’t just an event, it’s community in action.”

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