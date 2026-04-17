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Together, father-daughter duo Patrick and Caroline Whippey have devoted more than eight decades to science fairs – for 55 and 26 years, respectively – supporting students locally, nationally and internationally to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

For Patrick, physics and astronomy professor emeritus, and Caroline, associate university secretary, these fairs foster curiosity, innovation and a passion for STEM.

“It’s important to try to harness young people’s imagination. There can be so much negativity in the world, but if you can catch their interest early and get them involved in doing hands-on work, it can be life changing,” said Patrick.

He first became involved in STEM fairs in 1971 when he was involved with the first London District Science & Technology Fair, now known as the Thames Valley Science and Engineering Fair (TVSEF).

“In London, I’ve met Grade 7 students who are essentially doing master’s-level projects in their basement, which is remarkable,” said Patrick. “These fairs provide the opportunity for these kids to nurture that skill, interest and desire.”

Patrick served as the national judge-in-chief for three years at the Canada-Wide Science Fair and ran the selection process for Team Canada, determining who would compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). That global event is considered to be the ‘Olympic Games’ of the science fair world.

Caroline followed in his footsteps in 2000, as the assistant to the chief judge at the Canada-Wide Science Fair held in London, Ont.

In addition to judging the TVSEF, she contributes nationally as part of the Canada-Wide Science Fair Judging Administration Team and is part of organizing the Team Canada ISEF selection process.

She highlighted a recent project at this year’s TVSEF using artificial intelligence to see how a deep learning network could be used to improve diagnosis of paediatric pneumonia. That student, along with nine others from London, Ont., will be competing at the Canada-Wide Science Fair from May 23-30 in Edmonton, Alta.

“It’s really special that my dad and I have done this together for so long,” she said. “I love seeing what ideas the students bring forward. They’re so creative, they’re so passionate, and it gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

Evolution of STEM fairs

Over the years, Caroline has noticed a shift where research projects – once confined to discrete categories, such as life sciences, physical science and engineering – now span multiple disciplines.

Participants benefit from unprecedented access to information and global mentorship, the Whippeys say.

“Students can get information at their fingertips that was simply not available to them when we started in the 1970s, because their ability to access it was essentially contained to the local library,” said Patrick. “Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for students to seek mentors on the other side of the country or even internationally. If they have a particular interest, they can reach out to a prof anywhere who may provide them with very high-quality guidance. The whole process of doing a science project has changed.”

Patrick also played a central role in building Western’s Science Olympics, another longstanding outreach initiative. Launched in 1982 by the physics department, the event brings together high school students from across Southwestern Ontario to campus to test their STEM knowledge and skills.

This year’s Science Olympics, hosted by the Faculty of Science, takes place May 28. It features 20 events, including the popular Rube Goldberg event, where students compete to see who can carry out a simple task in the most complicated way possible. Twenty-five schools and over 700 high school students are expected to attend this year’s Olympics.

“For me, the biggest win is when a student does a science fair and says, ‘wow, I want to come back’ or ‘I’m now curious to keep exploring,’” said Caroline.

Through their years of volunteering, the Whippeys have helped build a community that celebrates curiosity and supports youth in pursuing STEM-related interests.

“What I enjoy about STEM fairs is seeing where the students go in the future. Some go on to become scientists and engineers. Others take a different career path entirely. They all carve their own path and find success,” said Caroline. “Science fairs open doors you never knew existed.”

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.