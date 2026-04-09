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A new collaboration between Western University and the University of Bristol will allow U.K. law graduates to complete a Canadian law degree in less time.

The pathway is tailored to Bristol law graduates with a bachelor of law degree (LLB) who are seeking a juris doctor (JD), which provides eligibility for the bar exam and opens opportunities to pursue legal careers in Canada.

The two universities signed a memorandum of understanding in March, with the program announced by Western Law dean Mohamed Khimji during a visit to University of Bristol Law School.

“This is a fantastic new partnership between two strong law schools. We are creating a direct pathway for Bristol graduates to join Western’s Faculty of Law and build their careers in North America,” said Khimji. “There is significant interest from students who have completed their law degrees in the U.K. and want to pursue opportunities in Canada, and we look forward to welcoming Bristol’s strongest graduates to our campus.”

Khimji said he expects the new program to accept up to 20-30 students annually as it matures. Applications are open now for the 2026-2027 academic year.

New partnership offers educational and career opportunities

University of Bristol, in southwest England, is consistently ranked among the top 10 law schools in the U.K. and its legal research was ranked world-leading in an expert review and evaluation of British higher education institutions.

University of Bristol law graduates receive an LLB after three years of study. Those who go on to pursue their JD at Western through the new pathway will receive advanced standing, allowing them to obtain a Canadian degree in two years, rather than three.

Bristol graduates who complete the JD at Western are eligible to apply for bar admission in Canadian provinces, without requiring the National Committee on Accreditation assessment process that otherwise applies to foreign-trained lawyers.

“This partnership marks an exciting step for Bristol Law School and our students. It creates a truly global pathway, enabling our graduates to enhance their legal education while opening doors to opportunities across North America and beyond. By combining the strength of our two leading law schools, we have created a unique, globally oriented opportunity,” said Catherine Kelly, head of the University of Bristol Law School.

Western’s JD program prepares graduates for leadership across law, business, government and public life. Students build foundational legal knowledge alongside skills in research, advocacy and critical thinking, while engaging in clinical and experiential opportunities that connect the classroom to the world.

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.