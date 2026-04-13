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Children and youth with autism and intellectual disabilities are statistically the least likely to meet physical activity guidelines.

“It isn’t because of the individual,” said Connor Murphy, fourth-year kinesiology student in the Faculty of Health Sciences. “These kids are not any less capable than anyone else, it’s because of systemic barriers that they aren’t receiving the benefits of exercise.”

Youth with disabilities often face higher barriers to entry, whether that be higher costs or an inaccessible environment. Murphy is helping to break down these very roadblocks.

In September 2025, Murphy began a practicum with GoodLife Kids Foundation, a charitable organization founded in 1998 that supports children and youth with autism and intellectual disabilities through physical activity and fitness.

The foundation’s MOVE program offers free virtual and in-person classes across Canada.

“MOVE Coaches are certified fitness professionals who receive specialized training, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead inclusive, engaging and impactful classes for participants,” said Kyla Crocker, director of the MOVE program.

Classes are made up of warm up movements, dance breaks and mindfulness activities.

But before Murphy started his placement, there was no formal exercise circuit included.

“Coaches would have to add their own exercise moves throughout the class, which became quite repetitive.”

He set out to create the first Exercise Resource Circuit Guide, a tool that supports coaches with programming specifically tailored for children with autism and intellectual disabilities. The guide introduces a series of science-backed movements to better support participants. Diving into research, and using the training principles learned throughout his bachelor of science in kinesiology, Murphy created a guide that would specifically support youth participants and their needs.

“I did a lot of research on what would work for this population. Stability, balance, and jumping exercises have very profound motor benefits for youth with disabilities. Ball sports can also play a big role in improving executive function.”

Experiential learning drives impact

Using research to build unique plans that would help youth benefit not only physically, but cognitively, was important for Murphy.

“Now, coaches can use an evidence-based tool to support them in planning their classes. These circuits are built with variety and promote better participation,” he said.

Debuting this year within the MOVE program, the Exercise Circuit Guide will have an impact beyond Murphy’s placement – a resource that Crocker recognizes as a legacy tool.

“Connor should be really proud of the impact he’s leaving behind. It speaks to the contribution Western students have continuously made during their time with us.” – Kyla Crocker, director of GoodLife Kids Foundation MOVE program

As the third student from Western to complete a placement with the foundation, Crocker can attest to the power of hands-on, integrative learning opportunities like these.

“We strive to embody a quote from Ben Franklin, ‘Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn,’” she said.

Experiential learning is built into the Faculty of Health Sciences student experience, from opportunities in practicums and internships, to active labs and and community-engaged learning. With over 150 employer partners including the GoodLife Kids Foundation, and over 650 undergraduate students placed since 2023, students receive a deep understanding of their field before embarking on their careers.

And Murphy himself cites the power of involvement. Having participated in MOVE classes to support coaches, interact with youth and test his own circuit guide before the program-wide launch, he said it’s an experience he will never forget.

“They call it the MOVE magic – there’s honestly nothing else like it. The first time I saw the smiles on these kids’ faces and the way they were interacting with the coaches was just incredible.”

Power of movement fosters inclusion

After his time spent in MOVE classes, seeing the impact his resources could have, Murphy’s view on health care shifted.

“It opened my eyes to the disparities not just in sport, but all physical activity. I know this placement is going to impact how I deliver my care as a future clinical professional, to be more inclusive and focused on marginalized populations,” he said.

Gaining a deeper understanding of the power of movement through community building is something Crocker hopes all practicum students will take away from the purpose-driven organization, no matter the health–care profession they choose.

“Knowing that my work is going to have a lasting impact, and serve as a foundation for future programs, is a really good feeling,” Murphy said. “I have a lot of pride in the work I put in.”

Murphy’s Exercise Circuit Guide will be available to all MOVE coaches in 2026, with some classes implementing the guide as early as this month. On April 13, the foundation will be launching the MOVE Program in five more GoodLife Fitness locations across Canada, including London, Ont.’s very first in-person MOVE class. Registration is open now for youth ages 12 to 21.

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.