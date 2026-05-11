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A new Western University study that set out to assess screen time and the relationship to self regulation in a real-world sample of children revealed those four to 16 years old are far exceeding recommended daily guidelines.

Participants in the Developing Brain Lab study, led by education professor Emma Duerden, Canada Research Chair in Neuroscience and Learning Disorders, averaged three to four hours across digital activities including passive screen time, social media and video games. These amounts are more than triple what young children under five years old and double what children and teens over five are recommended to view, according to the Canadian Paediatric Society.

“Screen time in young children and teens in Canada is currently well beyond recommended guidelines, which poses risks for healthy development,” said Duerden.

The study also showed links between increased video game use in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and diminished response inhibition – an important self-regulation skill for learning and classroom participation that allows one to pause before acting.

“Our findings highlight not only how much screen time children are getting – but also how screens are being used matters in terms of the associations with skills that support classroom learning,” said Duerden.

‘Screens are not neutral’

The 226 participants in the nationwide, online study included neurotypical children as well as those with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and ASD. Parents provided information regarding their children’s screen time usage and other lifestyle habits.

Children with ASD were most likely to exceed screen time guidelines (88 per cent), while 78 per cent of children with ADHD and 74 per cent of neurotypical children also eclipsed national guidelines. In Canada, current guidelines recommend one hour per day for children aged two to four and no more than two hours a day for children five and up.

Duerden explains that policymakers and educators need to understand this reality to create balanced guidelines for technology use in early childhood and in schools.

“Screens are not neutral, excessive screen time is associated with a number of physical, cognitive and mental health effects in children – having policies and guidelines are needed to promote the health and well being of children.” – Emma Duerden, Canada Research Chair in Neuroscience and Learning Disorders

While diminished self-regulation skills are a frequently observed in ADHD and ASD, this study set out to assess how increased screen time may further impact executive functioning. Participants completed a Stroop task – a psychological test that helps to measure executive functioning – to assess their response inhibition.

Respondents with ASD showed lower response inhibition by virtue of a higher number of attempts on the Stroop task. When this outcome was compared to digital habits, children with ASD who spent more time playing video games showed an even higher level of impulsivity.

Duerden and her research team hope the study emphasizes the importance of individualized learning supports for neurodiverse children, and the role that educators can play in helping students develop healthy habits and ensuring children have necessary supports in the classroom.

“Even though overall screen time was similar across groups, children with ASD appeared more sensitive to certain types of screen use, particularly video games. Highlighting that vulnerability, not just exposure, matters,” said Duerden.

“For educators, this underscores the importance of supporting self-regulation, and setting structured routines around screen use – working together with families this can help with implementing consistent habits.”

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