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It was in her community placement, in the final year of her health sciences degree, that everything clicked for Daisy Chan, BHSc’26.

“I just saw everything I learned in my four years play out before my own eyes,” she said with a laugh.

Chan, a recent Western University graduate, was working with Community Living London – an organization that supports people with developmental disabilities throughout the lifespan – when she was asked to solve a problem staff had been stuck on: how to make healthy eating easier for everyone living in group homes.

Within tight financial and social constraints, it can be difficult to prepare healthy meals on a regular basis.

“People living in group homes are often lacking proper nutrition, and staff may not have the knowledge or resources to teach healthy eating habits,” said Melanie Alexander, volunteer coordinator at the organization.

But for Chan, the challenge presented a bold opportunity to solve a far-reaching systemic health problem. She devised a new solution in the form of an app, called NourishWell.

Developed in collaboration with her placement partner, Chan built NourishWell as a tool that helps people with developmental disabilities transform their eating habits. Designed specifically for real group home environments, the app breaks down cooking into manageable, guided steps that gives users the autonomy and confidence to make healthy food choices.

Based on the typical grocery lists and pantry items of select group home residents, Chan cultivated a library of nutritious, wholesome meal recipes that users can access through the app. Accompanied by short video tutorials on fundamental cooking skills – such as sautéing onions or mincing garlic – the app gives users the independence to make meals on their own, with ingredients already in the fridge.

For Angel, one of the women Chan visited during her placement, the results were immediate.

“Since working with Daisy, I was able to cut 50 per cent of my sugar intake,” she said – a personal goal she shared with Chan at the start of the project.

Success rooted in research

This success comes from an intentional focus on the science – something Chan was keen to incorporate.

“We needed it to be credible information that’s scientifically sourced, not anything that could be produced by an AI overview. We went deep into the research of health scientists to make sure the app would provide results.”

Ensuring it could grow beyond her placement was just as crucial, with Chan focusing on making NourishWell as versatile as possible. No matter the life stage or circumstance, she wanted to ensure it could support the user.

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With multiple subcategories, users can find a nutrition plan that meets their own needs. Whether it be reducing sugar intake like Angel, planning meals around a predetermined schedule or catering foods for certain medications, NourishWell was built to serve an entire community.

“My degree in health sciences taught me that are so many factors influencing how an individual may eat or live – there isn’t a single answer. Building the app, I saw the reality of this unfold before me. What’s more, I had the knowledge to address these complexities and make a change.”

Building future health leaders

Bringing fresh perspectives like these to the table is the best way to solve problems, Alexander said.

She has welcomed Western students to Community Living London for over a decade by facilitating placements like Chan’s.

“People like Daisy will become our future leaders. Whatever field they enter, they will look back on this experience and understand the challenges that people with developmental disabilities face, the potential they have and the positive impact they make on the community,” she said. “When they meet the same population in the future, they’ll be able to provide a different level of care.”

The intention, she says, is building future advocates who inspire change – a goal Chan has already fulfilled.

“I think that’s what practicums are for – to step out of your comfort zone and have this learning experience you get to lead,” said Chan.

With over 650 undergraduate students from the Faculty of Health Sciences completing experiential learning opportunities over the past three years, “these partnerships are defining the next generation of health leaders,” said Alexander.

Expanding NourishWell

With plans to expand the app to all those supported by Community Living London, and to their entire staff team, the organization is excited about the tool’s potential, hoping it can support a wider population.

“Securing funding to publicly launch the app is our next step,” said Chan.

She’s confident the resource has a purpose to fulfill beyond the organization, helping more people with developmental disabilities gain the independence and confidence to prepare healthy dietary choices.

“This is a project that really took us in such a different direction than we ever dreamed it would take,” said Alexander. “We hope it can keep growing.”

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.