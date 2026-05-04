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Western University law professor Valerie Oosterveld has been appointed to a five-year term as associate vice-president (research), effective July 1.

A leading researcher shaping approaches to gender issues within international criminal justice and exploring governance of future human activity in outer space, Oosterveld will provide strategic leadership for Western’s research mission in her new role.

“I’m delighted to welcome Valerie’s expertise and leadership to the team,” said Penny Pexman, vice-president (research). “Valerie brings unique perspectives that will strengthen research in the social sciences, arts and humanities, and deepen the ways we connect it to people, organizations and communities.”

Oosterveld joins associate vice-presidents Alison Allan, Dave Muir and Bryan Neff in supporting research, innovation and creativity to amplify the impact of Western Research.

Advancing social sciences, arts and humanities research

In the role, Oosterveld will lead Western’s strategy for funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, and drive community-engaged research that fosters social innovation to solve societal problems. She will provide strategic guidance to both the Western Academy for Advanced Research and the Rotman Institute of Philosophy.

“Western’s research environment offers a powerful combination of scholarly excellence, strong institutional support and a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration. My aim is to help leverage these strengths to identify and generate even more opportunities.” – Valerie Oosterveld, AVP (research) and professor of law

“I am very excited to advance a shared vision of research excellence and act as a link between faculty, Western Research and external funders and partners,” she added.

Oosterveld will also work to attract international research funding, a priority highlighted in Western Research’s Mobilize for Impact! plan, aimed at nurturing meaningful partnerships around the world and sharing knowledge across borders.

Over her 21-year career in the Faculty of Law at Western, Oosterveld has made significant contributions to the development of international criminal law covering genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes that target individuals based on gender. She has been an influential voice on the International Criminal Court and currently holds the Western Research Chair in International Criminal Justice.

Oosterveld is also a member of Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration and is one of Canada’s leading educators in space law – a rapidly evolving field to regulate satellite operations and celestial mining, while preventing space weaponization and establishing liability for space damage. She brings a feminist and human rights lens to space justice, asking whose voices are missing from the exploration of space.

International expertise in criminal justice and space law

Prior to joining Western, Oosterveld worked at Global Affairs Canada providing legal advice on international accountability for war crimes. Her lengthy experience with UN bodies, governments and civil society organizations complements her academic leadership.

“I am closely attuned to the grand challenges and critical threats confronting the global community today,” Oosterveld said. “I will bring this perspective as we address these challenges through innovative and globally engaged research.”

In the new role, Oosterveld, who has co-authored international law publications with students, will also work to create more opportunities for student researchers and foster their success. Across the fields of social sciences, arts and humanities, she will initiate new efforts to proactively match Western researchers with external partners and support the development of co-designed research projects.

Pexman also thanked outgoing AVP (research) Jacquelyn Burkell, professor in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, for her contributions.

“I am deeply grateful to Jacquie Burkell, who has served as associate vice-president (research) since 2019,” Pexman said. “Jacquie has been a tireless advocate for the social sciences, arts and humanities, championing numerous initiatives that have strengthened our research community and increased opportunities for scholars.”

Learn more about how Western is navigating new realities.