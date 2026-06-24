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For Gareth Wheeler, a former Mustangs soccer player and now one of Canada’s leading soccer broadcasters with OneSoccer, covering the FIFA World Cup 2026 on home soil carries special significance.

“The World Cup is the biggest tournament in the world,” said Wheeler. “This is the fifth World Cup I have covered on broadcast or on the ground. It’s incredibly special to have the sport amplified the way it is this month across the country.”

OneSoccer is one of Canada’s leading soccer-focused broadcast and streaming platforms, dedicated primarily to domestic and international soccer coverage.

As someone who has spent decades immersed in the sport, Wheeler said the growth of soccer in Canada recently has been remarkable.

“It wasn’t that long ago, soccer in Canada had a credibility issue,” he said. “Now it’s becoming bigger and better than ever before.”

But for Wheeler, this moment is about more than what happens on the pitch.

“There is much to be proud of, but mostly for all the volunteers, community leaders, players and coaches across the country who have put so much into the game. This is their moment.” – Gareth Wheeler, broadcaster with OneSoccer

Western drove growth, relationships

Long before he was covering the world’s biggest tournament, Wheeler was building the foundation for his career at Western University. A graduate of Western’s honours political science and history program, he played as a defender and midfielder for Mustangs Soccer from 1999 to 2004.

He credits his time at Western, and the people around him, with helping shape the person and professional he would become.

“I grew up at Western,” Wheeler said. “I developed real lasting and meaningful relationships there, ones I carry with me to this day.”

As a student-athlete, Wheeler says the lessons extended far beyond soccer.

“Playing university sports is a passion. It’s a commitment worth making. But it’s not meant to be easy. You equally learn from your successes as you do your failures.”

Thankfully, his years with the Mustangs featured plenty of success. “Over my years with the Mustangs, we had more wins than losses. It was amazing,” he said.

Wheeler also credits former Mustangs head coach Rock Basacco as a major influence. The team environment at Western also helped prepare him for a career in broadcasting, where collaboration is central to success.

“My media experience over the years has been all about teamwork,” Wheeler said. “There isn’t a better place to learn than being part of a team at Western.”

As Wheeler helps tell the stories of the 2026 World Cup, he remains focused not only on the 104 matches that make up the expanded tournament, but also on what this historic moment could mean for the future of soccer in Canada. Wheeler believes the biggest story may be what comes next.

“What will we in Canada do with this World Cup experience to take the game forward?” he said. “There is so much passion and potential in this country. But we lack facilities, infrastructure and investment in the sport.”

Those factors are critical to ensuring the World Cup leaves a meaningful legacy, Wheeler said, beyond the fun of the next few weeks.

Soccer expands in Canada

Wheeler has witnessed firsthand just how much the sport has evolved since his days as a Mustang.

“There were no Canadian professional leagues and limited pathways for players to pursue their ambition.”

That reality looks very different today.

“The establishment of Canadian MLS teams, the Canadian Premier League, the Northern Super League, and a clearer vision for what needs to be done has been critical,” Wheeler said. “Now that our national teams have experienced success, the opportunity pipeline for players continues to grow.”

As soccer continues to grow in Canada, Wheeler takes pride in seeing Western alumni contributing to the sport in meaningful ways, from broadcasting and governance to marketing, administration and athlete support. Their shared experiences as Mustangs continue to resonate years later. For Wheeler, seeing those alumni represented on the world stage is a reminder of the enduring value of the Western experience.

“There is a lot of pride. It’s very cool to see fellow alumni still involved in the sport in this country,” Wheeler said. “Western and our experiences together have created lasting bonds.”

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.