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“The biggest part of this project was to get kids seen. That’s what we kept saying the entire time. We just want to get kids assessed and connected with supports, to get them the help that they need,” said Holly Tang.

Tang and classmate Annie Bird were both completing their final year in Western University’s master of occupational therapy program when a unique project was brought to them. Both students were on placement with TVCC (Thames Valley Children’s Centre), an organization that had long been facing extended wait times for families. A children’s treatment center, TVCC offers rehabilitation services in occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech-language pathology, behavioral services, social work and more, ensuring kids across Southwestern Ontario have what they need to be successful in life.

Many children awaiting these crucial services can face incredibly long wait times before an initial assessment; an issue plaguing backlogged health-care systems across the province.

“Some of these kids were referred for support when they were in kindergarten, but might not get a chance to be assessed until they’re much older, and that window of opportunity for early intervention has been missed,” said Laura Van Daele, an occupational therapist at TVCC.

Having worked with Western students in the past, Van Daele turned to her incoming therapists-in-training to help find a solution.

Placement delivers real-world impact for families

Together, they built the Fine Motor and Written Output Clinic, TVCC’s very first student-led clinic. Designed to address the compounding wait list, Tang and Bird met with families who had been seeking an initial assessment for some time. Specifically, they met with children in need of support with fundamental motor skills, like grip strength, manoeuvring the hand and more.

These motor skills enable kids to move about their daily lives with ease, from handwriting, to opening containers, securing buttons on their coats and endless other finite actions. For children who face challenges with such skills, these everyday movements can pose obstacles to essential learning and development.

“The earlier you can jump in and help, the better the chance of children overcoming those challenges moving forward,” said Bird.

Through their placement, the students were able to drastically reduce wait times for children to receive that help.

Within just two months, they were able to meet, assess and provide individual recommendations for over 23 families and their children, while also supporting them through next steps based on their specific needs.

“I can’t tell you how many people approached me, telling me about the impact they’ve had,” said Van Daele. “Every client assessment they completed was thorough and detailed, and all their programming recommendations were extremely attuned to the child’s strengths, interests and abilities. That’s no small feat.”

Early intervention can change child’s development trajectory

Bird felt the impact of the work immediately.

“After every session, Holly and I would think, this is so heartwarming. I feel so much joy, reward and happiness to be in this space with every client and their family.” – Annie Bird, master of occupational therapy student

Hearing each family’s gratitude for their quick support encouraged Tang even further. “When we would make the follow-up call, they would tell us how the kids had so much fun, how they felt it was a safe space. That really warmed my heart.”

Not only did the students guide their clients to improve essential motor skills, but the work of their clinic allowed many other children awaiting support to move closer to growth and development, too.

“By helping those needing motor and written output assessments, other kids on the wait list can move up and be seen quicker, too,” said Tang. “It’s not only addressing clients in need of motor assessments, but all children that are waiting.”

Tang and Bird realized just how much change can be created by starting small.

“When you’re in a session, it may feel like a single evaluation. But when you look at the bigger picture, you really see how much of an influence your help, resources and support can have on people,” said Tang.

Innovative model could inspire broader health-care solutions

As they near graduation this fall, both students are confident they’ll take this experience into their future ambitions, emboldened to keep making change through similar projects. Inspired by the mentorship they received, Tang and Bird cited Van Daele’s innovative thinking as inspiration for shaping a better tomorrow.

“It’s really important that we continue to challenge ourselves and innovate,” Van Daele said. “If we keep implementing services in the same way year over year, how far would we really get? It’s important to be creative. Putting forward new ideas, even if it sounds daunting, has a huge payoff when the outcome is kids getting what they need.”

With the success of this project, she’s excited about the potential for further student-led initiatives across TVCC, using similar models like the one Tang and Bird developed during their placement to close as many gaps as possible. Having captured the attention of many in the organization, Van Daele said others have also been inspired to think more creatively about how experiential learning opportunities can be used to bridged health-care gaps.

At Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences, innovative approaches are frequently encouraged by faculty. Mary Beth Bezzina, professor and clinical education lead in the School of Occupational Therapy, says this outlook is key to solving health-care challenges today.

“It requires a lot of creativity to see clients from a holistic perspective, consider their environment and who they are and find a solution.”

Likening the profession to a combination of art and science, she believes her students have the right mindset to make a big difference, within – and beyond – their local community.

“I’m a person that values big ideas, and have sometimes wondered if I’m dreaming too big,” said Bird, “But now, watching Laura’s idea come to life, I’m definitely going to keep thinking creatively to advocate for kids, and see what I can do on a global scale to help build unique opportunities.”

“No dream is too big if you put your mind to it,” added Tang.

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