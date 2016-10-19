Steve Alb, Director of Western Retail Services, has been nominated as the next President-elect/Secretary of the National Association of College Stores (NACS) Board.

Alb, who joined The Book Store at Western as Director in 2001, has been an active volunteer in the industry serving on numerous committees and boards with NACS, as well as other industry organizations. He is also an instructor in the university’s Continuing Studies diploma programs.

“NACS must support stores to better position themselves on campus to remain relevant in the higher education system. This needs to be done through extensive awareness programs by clarifying the issues of what transformations are taking place and how the store fits in,” Alb said, adding, “I also believe that independent stores are in the best interest of the students as they can be driven by service goals more than just profitability. NACS must continue to pursue the best methods to support stores to stay independent.”

Alb, who has a certificate in management from Western and an MBA in executive management from Royal Roads University, becomes only the third Canadian to be elected President of NACS since 1923.