Helen Luckman knows there are more stories out there – and she is looking to you to share them.

In 2004, Luckman, MEd’82, and Pat Morden, published Mustang Tales: The Story of Women’s Sports at the University of Western Ontario to capture the story of how women’s athletics started, grew and evolved from its early days at Western.

“Because the records of women’s athletics were a bit sketchy, we relied on contact with our alumnae to more fully develop the story,” Luckman said. “It was not always easy for such a large group covering up to 70 years. But we were able to include anecdotal stories we received to round out the statistical information from the records.”

Today, Luckman is looking to former female student-athletes to flesh the book out further.

In 2015, Western’s two athletic alumni chapters – The W Club and the Women’s Athletic Alumnae – unified as one organization named the Western Mustangs Athletic Alumni. Inspired by that, Luckman thought now would be a good time to bring the story to its next logical point.

“With the merger, we thought we could reach alumnae from the past dozen years to update the story to that time,” she explained. “We are confident we will find fascinating stories.”

If you have a story to share, click on this link and complete a questionnaire about your Mustangs experience by Aug. 31. Feel free to share the link with former teammates encouraging them to participate.

If you have questions or comments, call or email Kimberley Cournoyer at kcourno@uwo.ca or 519-661-2111 ext. 85523.