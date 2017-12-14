#ILookLikeASurgeon

Female surgeons and residents from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, London Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph’s Health Care London gathered in operating rooms across the city to add their voices to a global rallying cry for women surgeons in 2017. They did so by taking a photo and sharing it for the world to see.

‪On April 3, The New Yorker cover depicted an illustration of four female surgeons peering down below an operating light. Since then, female surgeons around the globe replicated the magazine cover and shared their photos on social media using the hashtag #ILookLikeASurgeon. The hope was to shed light on the growing number of women entering this once male-dominated profession.

The photos represented the pride these women take in the work that they do for patients in London.

At Schulich, there are currently 35 female residents of 92 in the Department of Surgery – that makes up almost 40 per cent of the cohort.