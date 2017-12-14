Kathryn Brush

An internationally recognized art historian and influential scholar of medieval art, Kathryn Brush’s focus on the histories, theories and practices of art history and visual culture in the 19th and 20th Centuries has made her one of the more remarkable and go-to researchers for everything medieval.

To say she had a big year would be an understatement. Brush was awarded Western’s Distinguished University Professorship, acknowledging her sustained excellence in scholarship over her substantial career; the Hellmuth Prize for Achievement in Research, Western’s top research honour; and was named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, elected by her peers in recognition of her outstanding scholarly, scientific and artistic achievement.

Brush’s sustained creativity and leadership in both the scholarly and curatorial realms has significantly enlarged – and revised – the critical study of art and cultural history in Europe, United States and Canada.