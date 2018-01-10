Special to Western News In a recent commentary, Western President Amit Chakma argued that, while our world is becoming increasingly interconnected and interdependent, a countervailing political upheaval is manifesting itself. The UK’s Brexit vote and the US administration’s recent decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement offer examples of a wider global trend.

Editor’s note: Western President Amit Chakma will speak as part of the closing plenary panel at the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit on Feb. 7 at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, China. In advance of that appearance, Chakma published the following commentary, ‘Global university collaboration is key to fighting nationalism,’ on the Times Higher Education website.

* * *

The accelerating pace of technological progress is ostensibly shrinking our planet and connecting us in ways that were difficult to imagine just a few decades ago.

CHAKMA

Less than 20 years after the introduction of the first BlackBerry, we now take for granted our ability to carry in our pocket a single device that not only enables us to communicate by text, voice or video with practically anyone, anywhere, at any time, but also empowers us to engage with global networks through social media, while providing us with virtually unlimited access to the exponentially expanding universe of news, information and multimedia content.

And yet, while our world is becoming increasingly interconnected and interdependent, a countervailing political upheaval is manifesting itself – one that seems determined to create barriers between people and nations alike. The UK’s Brexit vote and the U.S. administration’s recent decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement offer examples of a wider global trend.

This phenomenon should be a wake-up call for all institutions of higher learning, urging us to reconsider what more we can do, and do differently, for the betterment of humanity. …

READ THE FULL COLUMN AT THE TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION WEBSITE.