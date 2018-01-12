This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Western once again played host to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Alumni Hall was the setting of a London Town Hall meeting Thursday night. Trudeau was visiting London this week as the Canadian government held its winter cabinet retreat in the Forest City.

Trudeau kicked off his Town Hall Tour in Nova Scotia Tuesday, then traveled to Hamilton for a second event Wednesday. Following London, Trudeau will then take a break before holding another meeting in Quebec City on Jan. 18. Later in the month, Trudeau heads to Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The visit came almost one year to the day when Trudeau brought his London Town Hall to campus in 2017 after overwhelming demand from the community forced a late change of venue.