As Western welcomes back approximately 33,000 students to London as the 2018 fall term next week, drivers using roads on campus are being asked to take note of traffic disruptions and to expect delays. With thousands of new students attending events throughout the week, there will be significant increased foot traffic on campus and at city crosswalks.

University Drive Bridge

To assist with student pedestrian safety, combined with the mobility we will see with amount of events taking place across campus, University Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m.- 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3-Wednesday, Sept. 5 and again on Saturday, Sept. 8. The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians; London Transit Commission (LTC) buses will be rerouted.

Visit the LTC website for busing updates and detour routing information.

Huron Drive

On Friday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 8, Huron Drive between Lambton Drive and the Western Student Recreation Centre will be closed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Visit the LTC website for busing updates and detour routing information.

City of London – Platt’s Lane

From Tuesday, Sept. 4-Friday, Sept. 7, the City of London is closing Platt’s Lane to motorists and cyclists at Western Road as part of the Western/Wharncliffe roads-widening project. Traffic on Western Road will be maintained.

During this time, pedestrians travelling north up Platt’s Lane will need to use the west side walk to access Western Road.

Visit the Western/Wharncliffe Road Widening Project page for more details.