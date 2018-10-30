Western issued the following statement today regarding remarks made at the Convocation afternoon session on Oct. 26.

* * *

Western is aware that remarks delivered by Aubrey Dan during his honorary degree address at Fall Convocation last week caused offence.

Mr. Dan has issued the following apology:

I am sorry that anyone was offended by the comments in my speech, which was far from my intention. My remarks were made to provide a context of what went through my 19-year-old mind when deciding back in 1983 to go to Western. Nothing to do with being sexist at all.

As in response to my comment: “… Besides, according to Playboy magazine, at that time, the women are among the best in North America, and obviously they still are …” My comment was in reference to a compliment and nothing else. I am an egalitarian.

I am honoured and humbled to receive the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree. Going to Western turned out to be the best choice I ever made in my life for an education, providing me with skill sets and knowledge that I continue to use every day. Receiving this recognition is the cherry on top of the sundae with my involvement and commitment to the success of the students in the DAN Department of Management & Organizational Studies past, present and future.

Again, my apologies.

Yours truly,

Aubrey

Western values a respectful learning and work environment and we sincerely apologize to those who attended this Convocation ceremony and all others who were offended by these remarks.

Western has had a longstanding relationship with Mr. Dan – that includes his tireless efforts to encourage and support thousands of students at Western – and that dedication to Western was honoured during the ceremony last Friday.