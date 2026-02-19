Western University graduates feature prominently among the latest appointees to the Order of Ontario, the highest civilian honour in the province.

Seven alumni, including one faculty member, were included in the appointments announced by the provincial government on Feb. 17.

“Through their exceptional dedication and achievements, they have made profound contributions that have touched lives across Ontario and beyond. May their remarkable examples continue to inspire us all to work together for the greater good,” said Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont.

Faculty of Information and Media Studies professor Amanda Grzyb, BA’94, MA’96, was named to the Order of Ontario for her community-based research and work preserving histories of state violence and genocide. Grzyb is the project director for Surviving Memory in Postwar El Salvador, an award-winning collaborative research partnership that includes artists, scholars, community organizers and local leaders working with Salvadoran communities to commemorate sites and stories.

The latest appointees will be invested at a ceremony in Toronto later this year.

Six other Western alumni were also appointed to the Order of Ontario for their professional and personal work across the province.

Cameron Bailey, BA’87, LLD’18

Chief executive officer of the Toronto International Film Festival, Cameron Bailey has shaped much of TIFF’s vision, influence and prestige, elevating the organization to a global cultural institution as one of the largest film festivals in the world. Bailey is a member of Western’s Board of Governors and a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He’s also been named among Toronto’s top 50 most influential people for 14 years running.

John B.W. Carmichael, BA’74

John B.W. Carmichael is a Canadian business leader and former federal politician recognized for his work in the automotive industry and his civic contributions to advance STEM education. After revitalizing his family’s car dealership, he took over leadership roles in the industry, including chairman of the Canadian Automotive Dealers Association and president of the Canadian International AutoShow. He later represented Don Valley West as MP from 2011 to 2015.

Dr. Bernard Lawless, MD’95

Dr. Bernard Lawless, who obtained his medical degree and completed his residency at Western, later returned to the university for a fellowship in critical care medicine. He is a leading authority on system strategy for trauma surgery and critical care medicine strategy. His work has improved trauma care, pediatric and adult critical care and neonatal care. Lawless practices general surgery and traumatology at St. Michael’s Hospital and critical care medicine at Toronto East General Hospital.

Tracy Moore, MA’00

Canadian television journalist Tracy Moore earned legions of fans while hosting popular lifestyle show CityLine on Citytv for more than 15 years. A Western journalism grad, Moore used her platforms to stand up against racism. She advocated for diversity and equity on camera and off, including co-creating Citytv’s award-winning special Ending Racism: What Will it Take? Moore also contributes to a range of charitable causes, from women’s health to youth and family services.

Edward Rogers, BA’94

Executive chair of Rogers Communications, Edward Rogers was named Business Leader of the Year by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in 2025. Rogers is a prominent figure in both the telecommunications and sports worlds, as he chairs the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Rogers and his wife support a variety of charitable causes, with emphasis on health care, education and other community initiatives.

Richard Rooney, MBA’81

Philanthropist and co-founder of Burgundy Asset Management, Richard Rooney is an investment executive with a long history of community and charitable work. He’s offered leadership to many boards, including roles with the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, University Health Network, Stratford Shakespeare Festival and Art Gallery of Ontario Foundation. Rooney was lauded for his support of cultural institutions, educational causes and Canada’s first theranostics program at Princess Margaret, an innovative approache that blends diagnostics and cancer treatment.

Learn more about Western alumni previously appointed to the Order of Ontario.