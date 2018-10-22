Frank Neufeld//Western News Frank Hayden, a long-time Western professor, is one of the founding fathers of Special Olympics, for athletes with developmental disabilities.

Western University is poised to lead international research into how sports benefits people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, through a $1.5-million donation honouring Frank Hayden – the Western professor whose pioneering work championed the Special Olympics movement in Canada.

The gift is a one-time legacy project to celebrate Special Olympics’ 50thAnniversary and is a collaboration by the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, Special Olympics Canada, its Provincial/Territorial Chapters and several affiliated organizations and champions.

It establishes the Dr. Frank J. Hayden Chair in Sport and Social Impact in Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

The $1.5 million investment, along with matching funds from Western, creates a $3-million endowed Chair, named in honour of Western alumnus, Frank J. Hayden, O.C., BA’55, LLD’11.

Hayden dedicated his academic career to researching the effect of sports and physical activity on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and conceived the idea of Special Olympics while working at Western.

His research reached the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation, whose mandate was to support people with intellectual disabilities.

Recruited by the Foundation, Hayden designed and directed the first International Special Olympics Summer Games in 1968, attracting 1,000 athletes from the United States and Canada. He has continued to work with the Special Olympics movement throughout its 50-year history and has played a pivotal role in its global growth.

Hayden was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Hayden Chair will advance the work of Western’s Sport and Social Impact Research Group – an integrated team involving scholars, graduate students, and partner organizations – to focus on the social impact of sport and physical activity on those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with an emphasis on social inclusion, health equity, and mobility.

The Chair will also work with Special Olympics Canada to create and contribute to a knowledge hub that helps transfer research knowledge to Special Olympics communities, athletes, families and supporters.

Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury, board chair and president of Special Olympics Canada, lauded Hayden, who returned to Western for the gift announcement, which took place only steps away from where Hayden’s office had been.

“From his strong belief that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities could participate in, and benefit from sport, Dr. Hayden spearheaded a movement that truly changes peoples’ lives,” Tewksbury said.

The Chair will be housed in Western’s Kinesiology department, in the Faculty of Health Sciences, the home of the International Centre for Olympic Studies.

“We are honoured to be partnering with Special Olympics across Canada and affiliated organizations and champions,” said Faculty of Health Sciences Dean Jayne Garland. “This gift will help us build upon an already strong roster of world-class researchers, who come from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines, and who are finding new and innovative ways to make real and lasting change for people around the world.”

