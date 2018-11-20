Rob Rombouts // Special to Western News Geography professor Isaac Luginaah has been named a Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences.

Western Geography professor Isaac Luginaah has been named a Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences (AAS) for his innovative work on health inequality, HIV/AIDS and food insecurity among vulnerable populations.

The AAS recognizes individuals who have excelled in their fields of expertise, and who have contributed to developing their fields in Africa.

Luginaah, a health geographer, was nominated for his “innovative research in population, environment and health.” His research addresses the impact of environmental hazards and vulnerabilities in population health, and encompasses research in North America, and in Africa.

Fellows of the AAS are elected by AAS fellows based on achievements that include their publication record, innovations, leadership roles and contribution to policy.

Luginaah’s North American research focuses on health effects of environmental exposure, and Aboriginal health. With CIHR funding, he is currently researching HIV/AIDS in London, Ottawa, Toronto and Windsor.

He was recently awarded NSERC funding for food security research in Malawi – collaborative research that includes colleagues from Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States.

The nomination noted Luginaah’s contribution to environment and health research “has been successful in establishing multidisciplinary collaborations both nationally and internationally.”

Luginaah’s publications include more than 170 peer-reviewed articles, and his research has been cited in policy debates and interventions.

He has also helped train the next generation of scholars, his students coming from around the world, including Canada, Cambodia, China, Malawi, Norway, Rwanda and South Sudan.

“It’s a real honour to be recognized,” Luginaah said. “It’s nice to have acknowledgement from your peers that they recognize you for your work.”

Luginaah is also a member of the Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, and was Canada Research Chair in Health Geography (2007-2017).