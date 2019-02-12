Western will be open and operating on a regular schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

While all Environment Canada weather warnings have now ended, university officials will continue to monitor conditions. If any changes or updates are required, they will be communicated across all social and online channels.

For up-to-date campus weather conditions and advisories, check Western’s weather page, uwo.ca/weather, westernu.ca or follow @WesternU on Twitter.

* * *

Campus closed today; classes cancelled

6:37 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12

Western is closed today, Tuesday, Feb. 12, as deteriorating weather conditions will make campus unsafe for regular operations. University officials will be monitoring conditions throughout the day.

All classes and activities today are cancelled. All tests scheduled for today have been postponed. Test schedule changes will be communicated via the instructor, westernu.ca or @WesternU on Twitter.

Western Libraries, Western Student Recreation Centre and food services – excluding the residences – will not operate until further notice.

