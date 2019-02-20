The Western community is mourning the death of Kenneth Mathews Oommen, a third-year Biological Science student, who died Sunday, Feb. 17. He was 23.

OOMMEN

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the Westview Funeral Chapel, 709 Wonderland Road North, London. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The celebration will be preceded by a visitation from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kenneth is survived by his parents, Oommen Mathews and Ani George (John); grandparent, Aleyamma Mathews; brother, Nathan; step-brother, Andrew; step-sister, Anita; as well as many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins from around the world. He was preceded in death by grandparents, P.M. Mathews, K.G. George and Aleyamma George.

Western will lower the flag on University College in Kenneth’s honour on Friday, Feb. 22.

Donations in Kenneth’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.