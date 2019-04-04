Noted academic and alumnus David C. Malloy has been named the ninth Principal of King’s University College, the Board of Directors of the Western affiliate announced today. He will assume the role on July 1.

Arriving from the University of Regina, where he currently serves as Vice-President (Research), Malloy brings a stellar academic background in applied ethics, philosophy, education and leadership, explained said Dr. Kelly Regan, Chair of the King’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited and honoured to welcome Dr. Malloy to the King’s family,” Regan said. “I want to thank the Selection Committee members for their hard work over many months. I can say without qualification that we have chosen a clear first-choice candidate and we are excited and proud to have Dr. Malloy accept our offer to become the next Principal of King’s.”

Among his many academic achievements and roles, Malloy, BA’83, MA’86, has published six books, 67 peer-reviewed articles, as well as several book chapters and given dozens of conference presentations. He has received more than $4.5 million dollars in team and individual research grants.

In addition to his work at Regina as a professor of Applied Philosophy and as a professor in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies, Malloy has connections to the international academic community. He is an adjunct professor at Hunan University, China; Executive Director and Principal Investigator, Research Institute for Multiculturalism and Applied Philosophy, Hunan University, China; and senior researcher at the International Bioethics Centre of Shandong Province, China.

This is a homecoming for Malloy, who received his undergraduate and master’s degrees at Western. While at Western, he was a member of the Mustangs Track team where he also served in a coaching capacity for a year.

“For the past 30 years, I have been privileged to teach and research in the area of applied philosophy – in sport, in administration/leadership, and in health. Putting the liberal arts, particularly philosophy, into action has been and will continue to be my passion as the Principal at King’s,” Malloy said.

His vision for King’s is to serve the community wisely and authentically by promoting our excellence in teaching, research, and service as a globally renowned Catholic university.

Malloy and his wife, Valerie Sluth, have four children, including one who is an undergraduate student at Western. The family settled in Regina in 1988. Outside of work, Malloy is an active local musician in Regina with a lifelong interest in sports.

“I am thrilled to be joining the King’s family and so excited about being part of this great institution,” he said. “As a Western alumnus, the affiliate experience resonates with me in so many ways. I truly believe King’s students have the best of both worlds. I look forward to serving alongside students, staff, and faculty into a very bright and exciting future.”