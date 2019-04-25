Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Don Wright Faculty of Music professor Leslie Kinton is one half of the internationally acclaimed piano duo Anagnoson and Kinton. The duo were recently named Honorary Fellows of The Royal Conservatory of Music, the highest distinction conferred by the institute.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

The Moons of Jupiter by Alice Munro. The reason being … hey, it’s Alice Munro!

Watch.

Star Trek Discovery. I’ve always been an ardent Trekkie – spare me the term ‘Trekker’. Gene Roddenberry was a genuine genius who created a whole mythology of the future that was not the usual dystopia of much science fiction. He also subverted stereotypes – Spock with no emotions and a good guy.

What makes this all believable is that, for the first time, you had characters in science-fiction TV or movies who weren’t in awe of their own technology. (Imagine, every time you used your smart phone, you were wide eyed, with mouth open, and saying “Whoa!”)

Star Wars continued this – but Stark Trek was the first.

Listen.

Two, really. First, the late Beethoven string quartets because they constitute the greatest music ever created. Second, Another Chance, genre House Music, by Sarah Wassall, Bob Bradley, and Matt Sanchez. (No relation, I think, to Roger Sanchez who also wrote a song called Another Chance.). I really love this song, and the performance – and for the life of me, I can’t tell you why.

* * *

