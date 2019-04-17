Taking you to Hellboy and back

By Dan Sich

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Dan Sich is a Teaching and Learning Librarian, E-Learning, at Western Libraries.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read

Hellboy: An Assortment of Horrors is an anthology of short stories. Mike Mignola’s characters are great vehicles for delivering weird, pulp, horror and science fiction, often with a dash of humour.

Watch

Mandy (2018) written and directed by Panos Cosmatos. I love the writer/director’s previous film (Beyond the Black Rainbow). Mandy has Nicolas Cage, mutant bikers, an eerie soundtrack, a surreal mac & cheese commercial, and a giant, shiny battle axe.

Listen

Come Get Your Love Right Now is the latest album by Bloodshot Bill, a one-man band from Montreal. Bill is a spectacle live on the stage.

 *   *   *

