Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Dan Sich is a Teaching and Learning Librarian, E-Learning, at Western Libraries.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read

Hellboy: An Assortment of Horrors is an anthology of short stories. Mike Mignola’s characters are great vehicles for delivering weird, pulp, horror and science fiction, often with a dash of humour.

Watch

Mandy (2018) written and directed by Panos Cosmatos. I love the writer/director’s previous film (Beyond the Black Rainbow). Mandy has Nicolas Cage, mutant bikers, an eerie soundtrack, a surreal mac & cheese commercial, and a giant, shiny battle axe.

Listen

Come Get Your Love Right Now is the latest album by Bloodshot Bill, a one-man band from Montreal. Bill is a spectacle live on the stage.

