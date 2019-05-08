Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Ariel Beaujot is a Visiting Associate Professor in the Department of History and Hear Here co-collaborator.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

I love reading comedian’s biographies. Years ago, Tina Fey’s Bossypants made me laugh out loud on public transit. Right now, I’m reading Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime, less funny more a slow revelation of his pre-The Daily Show childhood in South Africa.

Watch.

I like really strange TV series that are pushing boundaries. Black Mirror and Russian Doll were great. Oh, have you seen Killing Eve? But my favorite right now is Flowers on Netflix. A totally bizarre dark comedy about a dysfunctional family.

Listen.

What am I listening to? Hear, Here! A new place-based audio-documentary project that MA students in Public History at Western just created for the South of Horton neighborhood in London (just on the other side of downtown).

Check out the website or, better yet, grab your cell phone and head down to search out the orange signs with 519 numbers on them. Call the number to hear a story of the exact location in which you stand. (And while you’re out there, you can stop off for some coffee and brunch at Edgar and Joe’s Cafe. Not to be missed – both the food and the stories).

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.