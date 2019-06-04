Fourteen learners from a variety of educational institutions and agencies recently received Adult Learner Awards from the London Council for Adult Education (LCAE). Three Western students were among these award recipients:

Nicole Girotti

An “outstanding example of a lifelong learner,” Girotti has completed more than 11 courses with Western Continuing Studies, earned a Professional Certificate in Project Management and is still working more. Passionate about lifelong learning, she pays it forward by teaching others in the Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety program.

Girotti feels her learning as an adult has helped her to progress in her career, develop confidence and allowed her to take on new roles and projects. She is always willing to talk to others about the benefits of adult education and loves to be a part of the learning journey for others.

Brianne Derrah

Derrah’s passion for education and advocacy – for both Indigenous Peoples and the mature student community – is evident in all she does. As the Student Coordinator for the Society of Mature Students (SMS), she initiated a sub-committee which includes three voting members of the University Students Council (USC) to bring mature and transfer student issues to the forefront of student government. Derrah works tirelessly to “increase awareness of who mature students are and the value they add to the Western community.”

She is an “amazing friend and takes time out of her already busy schedule to support others, whether it be as a cheerleader or confidante. She is an incredible listener and prolific speaker. Her kindness and laughter are contagious, and her passion for community development is a driving force for her involvement at Western – and beyond.”

Alexandre Richer-Brule.

Richer-Brule has been an enthusiastic member of the Society of Mature Students (SMS) for the past three years. He began at Western and immediately stood out as an engaged, passionate and determined student. His involvement and commitment to the mature student community was high. He spent one year as a SMS Mentor, then as a SMS Team Leader and currently is the incoming SMS Student Coordinator for the group.

Richer-Brule is “incredibly caring and a strong advocate for this community. He is an excellent example of adult education in practice.”